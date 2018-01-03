Holton JV wrestling team at Burlington

The Holton junior varsity traveled to Burlington on Feb. 10 for a tournament. The Cats finished in 17th place at the tournament.

The team results were as follows:

Washburn Rural – 374 Spring Hill – 220 Burlington – 159 Chanute – 146 Paola – 127 Parsons – 114 Seaman – 112 Coffeyville – 107 Pittsburg – 99 Santa Fe Trail – 78 Cherryvale – 70 Jayhawk-Linn – 48 Royal Valley – 47 Labette County – 45 Prairie View – 43 Fort Scott – 40 Holton – 38 Frontenac – 37 Mulvane 37 Fredonia – 33 Eureka – 32 Southeast – 30 Anderson County – 29 Uniontown – 19 Iola – 12 Erie – 5 Basehor-Linwood – 0 Humboldt – 0 Osawatomie – 0 Rossville – 0

The individual results for Holton were:

High School Bracket #26: Jordan Huntington (Holton) - 2nd

Round 2 - Huntington (Holton) over Ben Timpe (Paola) (Fall 1:39).

Round 3 - Huntington (Holton) over Dawson Mast (Burlington) (Dec 2-0).

Round 4 - Zade Barker (Spring Hill) over Huntington (Holton) (MD 9-1).

Round 5 - Huntington (Holton) over Jake Brunton (Topeka-Washburn Rural) (Fall 1:36).

High School Bracket #1: Marquez Conley (Holton) - 4th

Round 1 - Kenny Glenn (Burlington) over Conley (Holton) (Fall 0:19).

Round 3 - Raymond Llamas (santa fe trail) over Conley (Holton) (Fall 1:11).

Round 4 - Conley (Holton) over Forfeit Forfeit (Southeast Cherokee) (For.).

Round 5 - Aaron Smith (Pittsburg) over Conley (Holton) (Fall 0:42).

High School Bracket #4: Jeffrey Sisson (Holton) - 5th

Round 1 - Drayton Wallace (Mound City-Jayhawk Linn) over Sisson (Holton) (Fall 0:13).

Round 2 - Joe Phillips (Topeka-Washburn Rural) over Sisson (Holton) (TF 17-0 3:41).

Round 3 - Eli Flores (Spring Hill) over Sisson (Holton) (Fall 2:41).

Round 5 - Michael Stotts (Coffeyville-Field Kindley) over Sisson (Holton) (Fall 0:48).

High School Bracket #24: Willie Bowman (Holton) - 5th

Round 1 - Carlos Collins (Parsons) over Bowman (Holton) (Fall 0:43).

Round 2 - Ethan Vance (Chanute) over Bowman (Holton) (Fall 1:35).

Round 3 - Mason Shore (santa fe trail) over Bowman (Holton) (Fall 0:46).

Round 4 - Colton Palmer (Garnett-Anderson County) over Bowman (Holton) (Fall 0:23).

High School Bracket #15: Trevor Bowser (Holton) - 3rd

Round 1 - Will Wunderly (Fort Scott) over Bowser (Holton) (MD 9-0).

Round 2 - Carlos Augusto (Coffeyville-Field Kindley) over Bowser (Holton) (MD 16-6).

Round 3 - Bowser (Holton) over Jose Rodriguez (Chanute) (SV-1 11-9).

Round 5 - Bowser (Holton) over Braden Barrager (Altamont-Labette County) (Dec 7-5).