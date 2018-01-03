Home / Sports / Holton JV wrestling team at Burlington

Holton JV wrestling team at Burlington

Thu, 03/01/2018 - 13:16 holtonadmin

The Holton junior varsity traveled to Burlington on Feb. 10 for a tournament. The Cats finished in 17th place at the tournament.

The team results were as follows:

  1. Washburn Rural – 374
  2. Spring Hill – 220
  3. Burlington – 159
  4. Chanute – 146
  5. Paola – 127
  6. Parsons – 114
  7. Seaman – 112
  8. Coffeyville – 107
  9. Pittsburg – 99
  10. Santa Fe Trail – 78
  11. Cherryvale – 70
  12. Jayhawk-Linn – 48
  13. Royal Valley – 47
  14. Labette County – 45
  15. Prairie View – 43
  16. Fort Scott – 40
  17. Holton – 38
  18. Frontenac – 37
  19. Mulvane 37
  20. Fredonia – 33
  21. Eureka – 32
  22. Southeast – 30
  23. Anderson County – 29
  24. Uniontown – 19
  25. Iola – 12
  26. Erie – 5
  27. Basehor-Linwood – 0
  28. Humboldt – 0
  29. Osawatomie – 0
  30. Rossville – 0

The individual results for Holton were:

High School Bracket #26: Jordan Huntington (Holton) - 2nd

Round 2 - Huntington (Holton) over Ben Timpe (Paola) (Fall 1:39).

Round 3 - Huntington (Holton) over Dawson Mast (Burlington) (Dec 2-0).

Round 4 - Zade Barker (Spring Hill) over Huntington (Holton) (MD 9-1).

Round 5 - Huntington (Holton) over Jake Brunton (Topeka-Washburn Rural) (Fall 1:36).

High School Bracket #1: Marquez Conley (Holton) - 4th

Round 1 - Kenny Glenn (Burlington) over Conley (Holton) (Fall 0:19).

Round 3 - Raymond Llamas (santa fe trail) over Conley (Holton) (Fall 1:11).

Round 4 - Conley (Holton) over Forfeit Forfeit (Southeast Cherokee) (For.).

Round 5 - Aaron Smith (Pittsburg) over Conley (Holton) (Fall 0:42).

High School Bracket #4: Jeffrey Sisson (Holton) - 5th

Round 1 - Drayton Wallace (Mound City-Jayhawk Linn) over Sisson (Holton) (Fall 0:13).

Round 2 - Joe Phillips (Topeka-Washburn Rural) over Sisson (Holton) (TF 17-0 3:41).

Round 3 - Eli Flores (Spring Hill) over Sisson (Holton) (Fall 2:41).

Round 5 - Michael Stotts (Coffeyville-Field Kindley) over Sisson (Holton) (Fall 0:48).

High School Bracket #24: Willie Bowman (Holton) - 5th

Round 1 - Carlos Collins (Parsons) over Bowman (Holton) (Fall 0:43).

Round 2 - Ethan  Vance (Chanute) over Bowman (Holton) (Fall 1:35).

Round 3 - Mason Shore (santa fe trail) over Bowman (Holton) (Fall 0:46).

Round 4 - Colton Palmer (Garnett-Anderson County) over Bowman (Holton) (Fall 0:23).

High School Bracket #15: Trevor Bowser (Holton) - 3rd

Round 1 - Will  Wunderly (Fort Scott) over Bowser (Holton) (MD 9-0).

Round 2 - Carlos Augusto (Coffeyville-Field Kindley) over Bowser (Holton) (MD 16-6).

Round 3 - Bowser (Holton) over Jose Rodriguez (Chanute) (SV-1 11-9).

Round 5 - Bowser (Holton) over Braden Barrager (Altamont-Labette County) (Dec 7-5).

