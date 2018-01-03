Holton JV wrestling team at Burlington
The Holton junior varsity traveled to Burlington on Feb. 10 for a tournament. The Cats finished in 17th place at the tournament.
The team results were as follows:
- Washburn Rural – 374
- Spring Hill – 220
- Burlington – 159
- Chanute – 146
- Paola – 127
- Parsons – 114
- Seaman – 112
- Coffeyville – 107
- Pittsburg – 99
- Santa Fe Trail – 78
- Cherryvale – 70
- Jayhawk-Linn – 48
- Royal Valley – 47
- Labette County – 45
- Prairie View – 43
- Fort Scott – 40
- Holton – 38
- Frontenac – 37
- Mulvane 37
- Fredonia – 33
- Eureka – 32
- Southeast – 30
- Anderson County – 29
- Uniontown – 19
- Iola – 12
- Erie – 5
- Basehor-Linwood – 0
- Humboldt – 0
- Osawatomie – 0
- Rossville – 0
The individual results for Holton were:
High School Bracket #26: Jordan Huntington (Holton) - 2nd
Round 2 - Huntington (Holton) over Ben Timpe (Paola) (Fall 1:39).
Round 3 - Huntington (Holton) over Dawson Mast (Burlington) (Dec 2-0).
Round 4 - Zade Barker (Spring Hill) over Huntington (Holton) (MD 9-1).
Round 5 - Huntington (Holton) over Jake Brunton (Topeka-Washburn Rural) (Fall 1:36).
High School Bracket #1: Marquez Conley (Holton) - 4th
Round 1 - Kenny Glenn (Burlington) over Conley (Holton) (Fall 0:19).
Round 3 - Raymond Llamas (santa fe trail) over Conley (Holton) (Fall 1:11).
Round 4 - Conley (Holton) over Forfeit Forfeit (Southeast Cherokee) (For.).
Round 5 - Aaron Smith (Pittsburg) over Conley (Holton) (Fall 0:42).
High School Bracket #4: Jeffrey Sisson (Holton) - 5th
Round 1 - Drayton Wallace (Mound City-Jayhawk Linn) over Sisson (Holton) (Fall 0:13).
Round 2 - Joe Phillips (Topeka-Washburn Rural) over Sisson (Holton) (TF 17-0 3:41).
Round 3 - Eli Flores (Spring Hill) over Sisson (Holton) (Fall 2:41).
Round 5 - Michael Stotts (Coffeyville-Field Kindley) over Sisson (Holton) (Fall 0:48).
High School Bracket #24: Willie Bowman (Holton) - 5th
Round 1 - Carlos Collins (Parsons) over Bowman (Holton) (Fall 0:43).
Round 2 - Ethan Vance (Chanute) over Bowman (Holton) (Fall 1:35).
Round 3 - Mason Shore (santa fe trail) over Bowman (Holton) (Fall 0:46).
Round 4 - Colton Palmer (Garnett-Anderson County) over Bowman (Holton) (Fall 0:23).
High School Bracket #15: Trevor Bowser (Holton) - 3rd
Round 1 - Will Wunderly (Fort Scott) over Bowser (Holton) (MD 9-0).
Round 2 - Carlos Augusto (Coffeyville-Field Kindley) over Bowser (Holton) (MD 16-6).
Round 3 - Bowser (Holton) over Jose Rodriguez (Chanute) (SV-1 11-9).
Round 5 - Bowser (Holton) over Braden Barrager (Altamont-Labette County) (Dec 7-5).