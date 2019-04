Holton High School Track Records

Holton Track and Field School Records Update 2019 – MP

The Holton Recorder is reporting the updated Holton High School track and field school records for boy women and men.

The current records are as follows:

Women’s School Records

*100-Meter Dash – 12.43 set by K. Snepp in 2015.

*100-Meter Hurdles – 15.25 set by T. Cox in 1989.

*200-Meter Dash – 25.50 set by K. Snepp in 2015.

*300-Meter Hurdles – 45.87 set by J. Wells in 2009.

*400-Meter Dash – 58.81 set by C. Strader in 2013.

*800-Meter Run – 2:18.60 set by C. Strader in 2013.

*1600-Meter Run – 5:23.66 set by C. Strader in 2010.

*3200-Meter Run – 11:41.37 set by R. Harmon in 2010.

*400-Meter Relay – 50.18 set by A. Weilert, A. Cook, H. Karn and K. Snepp in 2015.

*1600-Meter Relay – 4:03.27 set by D. Schirmer, C. Jarboe, C. Bechard and M. Nelson in 2007.

*3200-Meter Relay – 9:45.04 set by J. Smith, H. Suarez, R. Harmon and C. Strader in 2010.

*High Jump – 5’8” set by S. Tanking in 1990.

*Long Jump – 16’10.5” set by N. Canon in 2004.

*Triple Jump – 35’9” set by T. Farmer in 1997.

*Shot Put – 37’3.75” set by K. Miller in 2014.

*Discus – 129’9.5” set by K. Sawyer in 1997 and J. Hale in 1998.

*Javelin – 125’ set by M. Schuetz in 2009.

*Pole Vault – 8’8” set by T. Barta in 2019.

Men’s School Records

*100-Meter Dash – 10.70 set by D. Ewing in 2014.

*110-Meter Hurdles – 14.46 set by J. Schirmer in 2011.

*200-Meter Dash – 22.62 set by I. Watkins in 2018.

*300-Meter Hurdles – 40.20 set by J. Wright in 2011.

*400-Meter Dash – 51.10 set by M. Carson in 1992.

*800-Meter Run – 1:58.12 set by M. Strader in 2016.

*1600-Meter Run – 4:22.11 set by M. Strader in 2016.

*3200-Meter Run – 9:40.33 set by M. Strader in 2018.

*400-Meter Relay – 43.26 set by M. McClintock-Strozier, J. Carson, B. Patch and S. Baum in 2013.

*1600-Meter Relay – 3:27.46 set by J. Carson, B. Patch, S. Baum and M. Strader in 2017.

*3200-Meter Relay – 8:24.90 set by M. Martin, E. Spaar, M. Helton and D. Hilton in 1978.

*High Jump – 6’4” set by P. Smith in 1983 and B. Meerpohl in 1990.

*Long Jump – 22’5.5” set by M. Carson in 1992.

*Triple Jump – 43’8.5” set by I. Allen in 2015.

*Shot Put – 55’7” set by A. Bengston in 1977.

*Discus – 163’5.5” set by A. Bengston in 1977.

*Javelin – 185’4” set by K. Middlemist in 2007.

*Pole Vault – 14’ set by F. Bowser in 2005.