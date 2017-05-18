Holton Golf

Holton High School junior AJ Haussler earned his third straight trip to the Class 4A-Division II state golf tournament with a sixth-place finish at Monday’s regional golf tourney, held at the Clay Cen­ter Country Club.

Haussler, who shot a six-over-par 74, had tied for fifth with Topeka Hayden’s Mac Piles, but settled for sixth after losing a “shoot-out” with Piles. Still, coaches were pleased with Haus­sler’s performance, which qualified him for the state golf tournament, set for this coming Monday at the Wamego Country Club.

Other Holton golfers participat­ing in the regional match included senior Austin Shepley, who shot 96 for 34th place out of a field of 54 golfers, along with senior Riley Shepley, who shot 104 to take 42nd place. Sophomores Rafe Folk and Ryan Taylor also participated in the meet.

Holton’s overall team score was 391, which earned the team eighth place in the meet. Wamego shot a total of 304, win­ning the meet, with Hayden, Clay Center, Abilene and McPherson rounding out the top five.

Scoring

Class 4A-Division II Regional

Clay Center Country Club

May 15, 2017

Team scores: 1. Wamego 304, 2. Topeka-Hayden 312, 3. Clay Cen­ter 332, 4. Abilene 340, 5. McPher­son 347, 6. Buhler 363, 7. Concor­dia 375, 8. Holton 391, 9. Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail 430.

Individual scores: 1. M. Ahlberg (Clay Center) 65, 2. C. Spears (Wamego) 66, 3. B. Acree (Con­cordia) 69, 4. J. Lackey (McPher­son) 71, 5. M. Piles (Hayden) 74, 6. AJ Haussler (Holton) 74, 7. T. Dillon (Wamego) 75, 8. C. Dinkel (Hayden) 77, 9. J. Tritsch (Hayden) 79, 10. A. Sramek (Wamego) 81.

Other Holton golfers: 34. A. Shepley 96, 42. R. Shepley 104, 49, R. Folk 117, 50. (tie) R. Taylor 119.