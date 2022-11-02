Holton girls win Silver Lake wrestling tourney

The Holton Wildcats and ACCHS Tigers girls wrestling teams traveled to Silver Lake for the Silver Lake High School Girls Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Holton girls team took first place with 129 team points and the ACCHS girls team took ninth place with 25 points.

The team scores were as follows, 1. Holton 129 points, 2. Santa Fe Trail 92 points, 3. Silver Lake 84 points, 4. Prairie View 44 points, 5. Burlingame/ Osage 37 points, 6. Council Grove 31 points, 7. Anderson County 29 points, 8. Wellsville 29 points, 9. ACCHS 25 points, 10. Mission Valley 24 points, 11. Rock Creek 20 points, 12. Ottawa 19 points, 13. Marysville 14 points, 14. Wamego 8 points and 15. Jefferson West 5 points.

The Holton girls results were as follows:

115-Pound Weight Class - Piper Robinson placed 3rd and has scored 19 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Robinson (Holton) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Robinson (Holton) defeated Paige Siemens (Marysville) by fall 5:03. Semifinal – Ellen Doty (Silver Lake) defeated Robinson (Holton) by fall 5:15. Cons. Semi – Robinson (Holton) defeated Serenity Yoakum (Silver Lake) by fall 2:21. 3rd Place Match – Robinson (Holton) defeated Hayvin Thornhill (Council Grove) by major decision 13-2.

120-Pound Weight Class - Macey Gross placed 1st and has scored 20 team points. Quarterfinal – M. Gross (Holton) defeated Bree Hilton (Council Grove) by fall 1:00. Semifinal – M. Gross (Holton) defeated Tessa Gerber (Silver Lake) by fall 1:48. 1st Place Match – M. Gross (Holton) defeated Jaiden Whitehead (Silver Lake) by fall 0:58.

126-Pound Weight Class - Sadey Gross placed 2nd and has scored 12 team points. Quarterfinal – S. Gross (Holton) defeated Avery Henderson (Silver Lake) by decision 6-4. Semifinal – S. Gross (Holton) defeated Chandler Lill (Santa Fe Trail) by fall 3:01. 1st Place Match – T. Gross (Holton) defeated S. Gross (Holton) by fall 1:55.

126-Pound Weight Class - Tiah Gross placed 1st and has scored 18 team points. Quarterfinal – T. Gross (Holton) defeated Taryn Mills (Prairie View) by fall 1:24. Semifinal – T. Gross (Holton) defeated Kam Dials (Ottawa) by tie breaker-1 5-4. 1st Place Match – T. Gross (Holton) defeated S. Gross (Holton) by fall 1:55.

132-Pound weight Class Gracie Gallagher placed 2nd and has scored 14 team points. Quarterfinal – Gallagher (Holton) defeated Adi Honeycutt (Wamego) by fall 1:15. Semifinal – Gallagher (Holton) defeated Lainey Farley (Wellsville) by fall 3:38. 1st Place Match – Hope Blake (Mission Valley) defeated Gallagher (Holton) by fall 1:33.

138-Pound Weight Class Jade Phillips DNP and has scored 2 team points. Quarterfinal - Rylee Kuntz (Wellsville) defeated Phillips (Holton) by fall 1:59. Cons. Round 1 – Phillips (Holton) defeated Lucy Henderson (Jeff West) by fall 1:27. Cons. Semi – Morgyn Baker (Burlingame/Osage) defeated Phillips (Holton) by fall 1:48.

143-Pound Weight Class Taryn Anderson DNP and has scored 2 team points. Quarterfinal – Clarissa Sheahan (Anderson County) defeated Anderson (Holton) by fall 3:44. Cons. Round 1 – Anderson (Holton) defeated Kayla Brown (ACCHS) by fall 2:01. Cons. Semi – Maddie Spreer (Silver Lake) defeated Anderson (Holton) by fall 0:20.

143-Pound Weight Class - Sadie Walker placed 1st and has scored 18 team points. Quarterfinal – Walker (Holton) defeated Myra Thomas (Rock Creek) by fall 0:19. Semifinal – Walker (Holton) defeated Maddie Spreer (Silver Lake) by fall 1:18. 1st Place Match – Walker (Holton) defeated Clarissa Sheahan (Anderson County) by decision 8-5.

155-Pound Weight Class Morissa Ware placed 3rd and has scored 18 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Ware (Holton) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Kilee Waters (Santa Fe Trail) defeated Ware (Holton) by fall 5:40. Cons. Round 2 – Ware (Holton) received a bye. Cons. Round 3 – Ware (Holton) defeated Piper Clark (Wamego) by fall 0:56. Cons. Semi – Ware (Holton) defeated Josie Vance (Wellsville) by fall 3:58. 3rd Place Match – Ware (Holton) defeated Kilee Waters (Santa Fe Trail) by fall 2:39.

191-Pound Weight Class Madeline Montgomery placed 1st and has scored 20 team points. Round 1 – Montgomery (Holton) defeated Jenna Grame (Mission Valley) by fall 0:44 Round 2 – Montgomery (Holton) defeated Quincy Koger (Santa Fe Trail) by fall 1:08. Round 3 – Montgomery (Holton) defeated Taylor Keimig (ACCHS) by fall 0:43.

235-Pound Weight Class Karoline Tannahill placed 3rd. Round 1 - Sierra Dempsey (Santa Fe Trail) defeated Tannahill (Holton) by decision 10-4. Round 2 – Whitley Cox-Halliburton (Prairie View) defeated Tannahill (Holton) by fall 5:28.

The ACCHS girls results were as follows:

143-Pound Weight Class Kayla Brown DNP. Quarterfinal - Fae Fultz (Ottawa) defeated Brown (ACCHS) by fall 1:47. Cons. Round 1 – Anderson (Holton) defeated Brown (ACCHS) by fall 2:01.

170-Pound Weight Class Hannah Simmers placed 3rd and has scored 11 team points. Quarterfinal – Simmers (ACCHS) received a bye. Semifinal - Kylee Eastwood (Prairie View) defeated Simmers (ACCHS) by decision 5-0. Cons. Semi – Simmers (ACCHS) received a bye. 3rd Place Match – Simmers (ACCHS) defeated Cecilia Lynch (Rock Creek) by fall 1:43.

191-Pound Weight Class Taylor Keimig placed is 2nd and has scored 14 team points. Round 1 – Keimig (ACCHS) defeated Quincy Koger (Santa Fe Trail) by fall 2:57. Round 2 – Keimig (ACCHS) defeated Jenna Grame (Mission Valley) by fall 4:52. Round 3 – Montgomery (Holton) defeated Keimig (ACCHS) by fall 0:43.