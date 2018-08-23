Holton Girls Golf Preview 2018

A quartet of Holton High School seniors are looking for another team trip to the state golf tournament, and HHS girls golf coach Dennis Tegeth­off is hopeful that they will get ex­actly that — and better their 10th-place team performance at state.

“Hopefully, we can build off last year’s state-qualifying team,” Tegethoff said. “All four team mem­bers are back, and we’re hoping that maybe we can get some help from our youth.”

Four letterladies are returning to the links this year for a repeat — or, better yet, an improvement — on last year’s success: Taylor Stevens, Sarah Holaday, Faith Holaday and Abbigail Hundley.

As juniors, Stevens, Hundley and the Holaday cousins finished third as a team, and Stevens and Sarah Hola­day individually earned state playoff slots at last year’s regional tourna­ment. The team finished 10th at state, where Stevens made it into the top 30.

“We are setting our goals a little higher this year,” Tegethoff said of this year’s seven-member team. “Still, getting the opportunity to play at state is quite an achievement.”

The four seniors are joined by freshmen golfers Lilly Kimberlin and Katina Bartel and sophomore Olivia McAsey.

“We’re hoping our younger golfers can make some progress and help out as well,” Tegethoff said. “All of them are fairly new to the game, so we will have to wait and see. They all seem very excited about the opportunity to play, though.”

Jefferson West is Holton’s main competition in the Big Seven League — in fact, the Tigers are the Wildcats’ only compe­tition in the league, since the schools are the only two in the league field­ing girls’ golf teams.

“It’s always pretty competitive be­tween us,” Tegethoff said of the ri­valry between Holton and Jeff West. “In fact, many times it’s between us at regionals to see who qualifies for state.”

The Wildcat girls will hit the links this Wednesday with a visit to the Village Greens near Meriden for the “Jefferson West Scramble.” Tee-off time is 8:30 a.m.