Holton Girls at the Basehor-Linwood Tournament

In the championship game of the Basehor-Linwood girls invitational tourney Saturday, Holton took Olathe North to overtime before bowing 49-48.

Olathe North, from Class 6A, made 13 of its first 18 shots in the game to take a 27-14 lead.

Holton, from Class 4A-DII, kept battling, however, and had the game tied 41-41 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Holton had its chances to win and led by 5 points at one time, but couldn’t get a shot after a rebound, and a shot after an inbounds play, to fall for them in the final seconds.

“When you fight that hard to get back in it and then have a lead, we’re going to have so many shoulda, coulda, woulda in this thing,’’ Holton head coach Jon Holliday said afterwards.

Holton trailed by 10 at halftime and 9 after three quarters.

Courtney Boswell scored 15 points to lead Holton while Shay Tanking added 14.

The Holton girls, now 10-2 overall, made 11 of 37 field goals for 29.7 percent and 5 of 12 three pointers for 41.7 percent. Overall, the team made 16 of 49 field goals for 32.7 percent.

The Olathe North girls made 18 of 37 field goals for 48.6 percent and 3 of 8 three pointers for 37.5 percent. Overall, the team made 21 of 45 fo0r 32.7 percent.

The Wildcats made 11 of 16 free throws in the game to 4 of 11 for Olathe North. In turnovers, Holton had 13 to 18 for Olathe North.

Rebounding was about even in the game. Holton had 12 offensive rebounds to 11 for Olathe North and Holton had 18 defensive rebounds to 23 for Olathe North.

Holton girls – 14-5-6-16 (7 OT) - 48

Olathe North – 21-8-5-7 – (8 OT) – 49.

Holton – Weilert - 1 (1) 1-2 6, Tanking 3 (2) 2-2 14, Leavendusky 1 0-0 2, Barta 1 0-0 2, Baum 1 0-0 2, Boswell 1 (2) 3-13 15, Price 1 0-0 2, Moore 2 1-4 5. Totals 11 (5) 11-16 48.

Olathe North – Not available.

---

The Wildcats defeated Park Hill 48-43 last Thursday at the Basehor-Linwood Invitational tournament and improved their record to 10-1 on the season.

Tanking’s 20 points led the Lady Cats in the game along with 15 points from Boswell.

The Lady Cats also had Sarah Lierz score three points, Lauren Levendusky had three points, Maleah Price scored two points and Lauryn Moore scored five points.

“We played a little scared in the first half and forced our offense. Were a little wide eyed,’’ coach Holliday said. “Defensively, we got disjointed a few times. We missed free throws and some easy baskets. We got started with a defensive stop and a bucket to start the second half.

“We had a great third quarter and cut the deficit to one at the end of three. We finally tied it in the fourth and then their coach got two technical fouls and ejected. That took the ball away from them and we got four free throws which gave us a three point lead. We got the ball and Sarah Lierz hit a three-pointer to give us a six point lead and we win by five,” the coach said.

The Wildcats were 10 of 25 from two point range at 40 percent and 4 of 15 from three point range at 26.7 percent. In total for the night, Holton shot 35 percent from the field and made 14/40 shots.

Park Hill was 16/37 from two point range at 43.2 percent and 3/10 from three point at 30 percent. In total for the night, Park Hill shot 40.4 percent from the field and made 19/47 shots.

Park Hill – 12-14-4-13 – 43

Holton – 7-7-15-19 – 48

Holton – Tanking 2 (3) 7-10 20, Boswell 4 7-13 15, Moore 2 1-1 5, Lierz (1) 0-0 3, Leavendusky 1 1-2 3, Price 1 0-0 2.