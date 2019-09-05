Holton Freshman and Sophmore Track Meet at Jeff West

Holton High School freshman and sophomore track athletes competed April 9 at Jeff West. Holton’s top results were as follows:

Girls Results:

100m Dash: 1. Tes Young 13.66.

200m Dash: 1. Tes Young 30.17.

800m Run: 3. Paige Paxton 3:00.10.

1600m Run: 2. Paige Paxton 6:30.77.

3200m Run: 1. Alayna Clayton 11:55.94.

100m Hurdles: 1. Macey Gross 17.96.

300m Hurdles: 1. Jayana Carlson 55.41.

4x100m Relay: 2. Holton 57.42 (Macey Gross, Amariah Allen, Jayana Carlson and Tes Young).

High Jump: 2. Macey Gross 4’6”.

Long Jump: 1. Tes Young 14’2”.

Triple Jump: 5. Bobbi Horr 25’.

Shot Put: 1. Katina Bartel 28’7”.

Discus Throw: 5. Katina Bartel 67’1”.

Team Rankings: 1. Jefferson County North 171.5, 2. Holton 129.5, 3. Jefferson West 98.5, 4. Perry-Lecompton 80, 5. Pleasant Ridge 11.5.

---

Boys Results:

100m Dash: 1. Conner Collins 11.97.

200m Dash: Conner Collins 24.46.

400m Dash: 1. Slater Skaggs 58.75.

800m Run: 1. Dalton Ashcraft 2:18.68.

1600m Run: 2. Trevor Bowser 5:37.35.

3200m Run: 3. Corwin Marten 12:25.65.

300m Hurdles: 1. Conner Gilliland 48.29.

4x100m Relay: 1. Holton 48.95 (Conner Gilliland, Addison Hundley, Slater Skaggs and Conner Collins).

4x400m Relay: 2. Holton 4:02.32 (Slater Skaggs, Addison Hundley, Marcus Pruett and Dalton Ashcraft).

4x800m Relay: 3. Holton 10:23.08 (Trevor Bowser, Corwin Marten, Dagan Ruckman and Dalton Ashcraft).

Pole Vault: 6. Conner Gilliland 7’.

Long Jump: 1. Addison Hundley 16’2”.

Triple Jump: 1. Conner Gilliland 34’8.5”.

Shot Put: 6. Jose Gomez 27’5”.

Discus Throw: 3. Jose Gomez 97’4”.

Javelin Throw: 11. Issac Mulenga 67’.

Team Rankings: 1. Jefferson County North 160, 2. Holton 141, 3. Jefferson West 108, 4. Perry-Lecompton 85, 5. Pleasant Ridge 24, 6. Valley Falls 22.