Holton Football vs. Jeff West

The Holton Wildcats showed why they are one of the top Big Seven League football teams at Meriden recently by blanking the Jeff West Tigers 27-0.

The Wildcats improved to 4-2 in the Big Seven with the win and 5-2 overall. Meanwhile, the Tigers dropped to 1-5 in the Big Seven and 2-5 overall.

More importantly, the Wildcats’ win over the Tigers was a District 1 win in Class 4A, Division II, establishing Holton as one of the top two district teams along with Topeka Hayden, a 35-6 winner over Santa Fe Trail on Friday.

Next Friday, Jeff West will clash with Santa Fe Trail in the second week of district action while Holton will square off with the Hayden Wildcats at Topeka.

Santa Fe Trail dropped to 5-2 overall with the loss to Hayden. Hayden is 3-4 overall so far this season and 2-4 in the Centennial League. The Chargers are 5-1 in the Pioneer League.

Last year, Holton lost to Hayden in district play by the final score of 47-32, after trailing 26-14 at halftime.

The Wildcats were able to put points on the scoreboard in each of the four quarters of the Jeff West game.

In the first quarter of the game, Wildcat junior running back Jackson Martin scored a touchdown on a one-yard TD run and sophomore Paul Kuffner kicked the extra point.

Senior Wildcat fullback Dylan Aeschliman scored a touchdown for Holton in the second quarter on a 12-yard TD run. Kuffner’s PAT was not successful.

Leading 13-0 at halftime, the Wildcats’ junior running back Jayger Carson added to the scoring in the third quarter on a 32-yard TD run. Kuffner’s PAT was good, making the score 20-0 after the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats’ Carson scored again on a nine-yard TD run. Kuffner’s successful PAT ended the scoring in the game and brought about the 27-0 final score.

Holton had 13 first downs in the Jeff West game to five for the Tigers.

The Tigers completed nine of 16 passes for 53 yards in the game and had three passes intercepted while Holton failed to complete its only pass. Junior Zane Moylan intercepted two Tiger passes in the game and senior Mason Strader intercepted one.

Holton rushed the ball 61 times for 299 yards while Jeff West rushed 27 times for 43 yards.

Jeff West was penalized eight times for 59 yards while Holton was penalized five times for 44 yards.

Carson led Holton’s rushing attack gaining 144 yards on 18 carries and two TDs.

Martin rushed 11 times for 47 yards. Aeschliman rushed 11 times for 38 yards and two TDs.

Sophomore Bryce Clements rushed 10 times for 18 yards. Strader rushed six times for 32 yards and sophomore Trey Wright rushed five times for 20 yards.

Defensive points leaders in the game for Holton included Aeschliman (18), Strader (17), senior Kyler Tannahill (14), sophomore Kolby Roush (11), Moylan (10) and junior Richard Aguirre (9).

Hayden senior quarterback Sampson Huston was 14 of 20 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the Santa Fe Trail game. Huston’s favorite target was 6-5 senior receiver Deshawn Haniker, who had six catches for 161 yards by halftime against the Chargers.

Hayden finished the game with 409 yards of total offense to 192 for Santa Fe Trail.

Hayden freshman back Desmond Purnell rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries. Sante Fe Trail junior running back Will Herren led all rushers with 84 yards on 176 carries.