Holton Football vs. Frontenac

For the third season in a row, the Holton Wildcats and the Frontenac Raiders will clash in the Class 4A-DII football sectional playoffs.

And for the second season in a row, the Wildcats will host the Raiders.

The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. here Friday at the HHS stadium. Gates will open at 4:15 p.m.

Since this is a Kansas State High School Activities Association event, no league or season passes will be honored at the admission gates,

In 2015, Holton won at Frontenac by the score of 22-7. Last season, Holton trailed Frontenac 21-0 after three quarters of play but then scored 32 points in the fourth quarter to come from behind and win 32-28.

The Wildcats, now 7-3 overall, qualified for the sectional playoff round by beating Baldwin last Thursday, 9-8, in regional play.

The Raiders, also 7-3 overall now, qualified for the sectional playoff round by beating Girard last Friday, 41-6.

