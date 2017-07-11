Holton Football vs Baldwin

The Holton Wildcats (7-3 overall now) wear a Class 4A-DII regional football crown this week after winning at Baldwin (6-4) Thursday night, 9-8.

The playoff victory sets up a sectional round game against the Frontenac Raiders (7-3 overall now) here on Friday, Nov. 10. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. that evening.

Last season, Holton and Frontenac also clashed in the sectional round of the playoffs and it took a 32-point scoring effort in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats to survive that game and advance to the sub-state round, 32-28.

The win over Baldwin this season was just as difficult as it was last season when the Wildcats beat the Bulldogs in the regional round, 20-14.

“I thought we played good defense until the last play of the game,’’ said Holton head coach Brooks Barta afterwards. “We had held them to about 100 yards of total offense to that point. Our offense did a nice job of moving the ball, however we got stuck on the 10-yard line four times. We would like to think we could have scored 28 more points with our offensive effort. Our offense also limited them to just three possessions in the second half.’’

In other Class 4A-DII regional games last week, Hayden beat Prairie View 48-6, Burlington edged Columbus 22-21, Frontenac beat Girard 41-6, Clay Center got by Nickerson 21-20, Scott City beat Kingman 21-14, Smoky Valley beat Collegiate 12-2 and Holcomb beat Colby 46-15.