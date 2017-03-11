Home / Sports / Holton defense swarms Hayden ball carrier
Fri, 11/03/2017 - 15:18holtonadmin
In the recent game at Hayden Hight School the Holton Wildcats varsity defense (white jerseys) swarms in to bring down a Hayden ball carrier. No. 22 AJ Haussler makes the first hit on the Hayden player. Other Wildcats include no. 26 Jackson Martin, no. 58 Kyler Tannahill and no. 6 Parker Gilliland.
