Holton Cross Country Preview 2019

The Holton cross country team is preparing for the upcoming season led by their new head coach Travis Thayer. Thayer is in his first year as the head coach of the Holton cross country team. He is also assisted by Jolene Purcell. She is in her third year as the Holton cross country team assistant coach.

The Cats girls and boys teams both finished in fifth place in the Big 7 League last season.

The Cats have quite a few returning letterwinners this season. For the girls team: junior Hannah Ent, sophomore Alayna Clayton, junior Paige Paxton, sophomore Gracie Gallagher, senior Taygen Altenburg, senior Jewel Lutz, senior Olivia Mulenga, senior Mary Pritchett, sophomore Lillian Mulenga and senior Ashlyn Carlson. For the boys team: junior Rees Robinson, sophomore Dalton Ashcraft, junior Trevor Bowser, sophomore Corwin Martin, senior Wyatt Nightingale, sophomore Cooper Sheldon, senior Zach Binkley, sophomore Riley Mulroy, junior Marquez Conley, junior Dagan Ruckman, sophomore Carson Taylor and senior Chris Roush.

Coach Thayer says that freshman Ben Bontrager is going out for the high school cross country team this season. “He will make an immediate impact for the high school team,” coach Thayer said. Thayer also says that the Holton Middle School cross country team is full of great talent which will work to push the high school team.

Coach Thayer’s keys to successful season this year is having athletes who buy into the improve now mentality. “We have a lot of strong seniors who will need to lead,” Thayer said. “This team will be built around the athletes and for the athletes.”

“This year’s team is loaded with amazing student athletes who are looking forward to a year of improvement and the team couldn’t do it without the support of HHS and the Holton community,” Thayer said.

Coach Thayer’s predictions on how the Big 7 League will finish this season are as follows: Girls Team: Sabetha, Hiawatha, Holton, Royal Valley, Perry-Lecompton, Jeff West, Nemaha Central and Riverside. Boys Team: Hiawatha, Sabetha, Holton, Perry-Lecompton, Royal Valley, Jeff West, Nemaha Central and Riverside.