Holton Country Club tournament results

Thu, 06/15/2017
by Michael Powls

 

Results of the two-day, 36-hole Holton Country Club’s Member/Guest tournament held recently have been announced.

A total of 130 golfers (65 teams) competed in the tourney.

The two-man team of Tavin Dugan and Justice Valdivia eagled the first play-off hole to win the championship flight of the tourney after tying with the team of Zach Fate and Brandon Winfrey.

Fate (a 2012 Holton High grad) and Winfrey were teammates on the Pittsburg State University golf team.

Dugan (also a Holton High grad - 2013) and Valdivia were teammates at Washburn University.

