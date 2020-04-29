Holton Country Club Is Open

Version:1.0 StartHTML:0000000167 EndHTML:0000002746 StartFragment:0000000544 EndFragment:0000002730

T he Holton Country Club has posted “COVID-19 PROCEDURES’’ for golfers to follow until further notice, while continuing to enjoy the great game of golf, it has been reported.

ABOUT THE CLUBHOUSE: Members and guest will be allowed inside the clubhouse on a one in and one out basis, it was reported.

Beverages and snacks will be sold only to go out on the course. All alcohol sales must be consumed on the property. There will be no congregating inside the clubhouse. Outside patio tables have been removed and chairs have been placed in appropriate social distance apart, it has been posted.

THE COURSE: The course is open for play. Flag sticks will remain in place and have been modified with foam to eliminate the need for removal. There will be no organized activities, until further notice.