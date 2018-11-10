On Sunday, Sept. 23, Josh Brown and Tavin Dugan both won The Holton Country Club Championships, it was reported

The annual club handicap champion this year was Josh Brown. Brown won after a sudden death playoff with Mark Knouft. Both players shot three under 67 with their handicaps. Jason Barnes and Mark Fenton shot 68’s to tie for third place.

In the open division without handicaps, Tavin Dugan was the club champion. Dugan was eight under par for 27 holes, Mark Fenton took second place at five under par for 27 holes and Vern Miller took third place at two over par for 27 holes.

The flight winners were as follows:

1st Flight

1. Mark Fenton 68

2. Vern Miller 69

3. Tavin Dugan 70

2nd Flight

1. Josh Brown 67 (won playoff)

2. Mark Knouft 67

3. Mark Summer 71

3rd Flight

1. Jason Barnes 68

2. Scoft Fredrickson 70

3. Jimmy Myer 72