Holton College Scholar Athlete Award program 2020

T wo Holton High school graduates who have been participating in college athletics for more than three years have each been awarded $500 scholarships through the Holton College Scholar Athlete Award program, it has been reported.

Megan Rhule, a 2016 graduate of HHS, who has been playing volleyball at William Jewell College at Liberty, Mo., and Brandon Lehnherr, who has been playing football at Baker University at Baldwin City, Kan., have been announced as this year’s scholarship recipients. The scholarship is now in its sixth year.

The scholarship program was established in memory of the late Ramona Riederer by her son, HHS alumnus and former National Football League strength and conditioning coach Russ Riederer of Holton. The Holton Recorder, where Ramona worked for 29 years, has also been recognized as a co-sponsor of the scholarship, along with local businesses Bell Plumbing, Denison State Bank and Jayhawk TV and Appliances.

The scholarship is designed for college athletes who have completed at least three years of their college career, or have just completed it, it was reported.

Rhule, the daughter of Dan and Susan Rhule of Holton, has graduated from William Jewell with a degree in psychological sciences. She also minored in communications. She plans to continue her studies at Johnson County Community College to become a dental hygienist, after working for a year as a dental assistant.

Rhule played three seasons as a 5-10 setter for the NCAA Division II Cardinal volleyball team, after transferring from Highland Community College after one semester, where she played one volleyball season for Highland.

At William Jewell, she was a Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Council of Presidents Academic Excellence Award Winner as a senior. She also received a volleyball senior excellence award, was an Academic All-GLVC player and 2018 Team Co-Most Valuable Player Award winner. While at Highland in 2016, she was an academic all-conference player and a Triton All-Tournament Team player.

Lehnherr, son of Chris and Rhonda Lehnherr of Topeka and formerly of Holton, is majoring in communication studies with a minor in the German language at Baker. He said he is interested in seeking a job in international sales after graduation.

For now, Lehnherr, a 6-4, 275-pound lineman, is preparing for his senior football season at Baker. He is a three-year returning starter for the Wildcats at offensive tackle. Last season, he was named First Team All Conference in the NAIA Division I Heart of America Athletic Conference. At HHS, he was a two-time All-State Football selection.

Lehnherr said yesterday that it was declared that the Wildcats would be playing football this fall. He said he has been running, lifting weights and practicing with a face mask on and that the Baker offensive squad has been isolated from the defensive squad, in an effort to stop the possible spread of COVID-19.

Previous winners of this scholarship are:

*2015: Christa Hill and Bryce Barnett.

*2016: Jaxson Wright, Hanah Suarez and Brylee New.

*2017: Krystie Miller and Dylan Wheeler.

*2018: Indie Allen and Rachel Newquist.