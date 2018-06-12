Holton Cheer Team Places 2nd at Class 3A State competition

Holton High School’s Wildcat cheer squad was named Class 3A state runner-up at the recent 2018 KSHSAA Game Day State Cheer Competition, held at the Kansas Ex­pocentre in Topeka.

This is the HHS cheer squad’s first year of participation at the state competition, it was reported. The squad came in second to Cheney High School, which was also last year’s 3A champions.

Six of the 17 competing 3A teams scored high enough to advance to fi­nals, along with Holton and Cheney, including cheer squads from Sa­betha, Silver Lake, Marysville and Thomas Moore Prep-Marion.

Holton’s cheer squad is led by se­nior Sydney Snyder, head captain, and junior Ashlyn Carlson, co-cap­tain. Squad members include Megan Mercer, Jacee Barnes, Macy Pruitt, Danielle Adcock and Jayger Carson, seniors; Olivia Mulenga, Via Heitz­man, Mary Pritchett and Shaye Leav­endusky, juniors; and Jayana Carl­son, Bobbi Horr and Mary Pruitt, freshmen.

Cheer squad coaches are Heather Carlson, Jessica Snyder and Karen Beighte