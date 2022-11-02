Holton boys win Silver Lake wrestling tourney

The Holton Wildcats, Royal Valley Panthers and ACCHS Tigers boys wrestling teams all traveled to Silver Lake for the Silver Lake High School Boys Wrestling Tournament, which featured 20 teams, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

The Holton boys took first place with 183 team points, ACCHS boys took fifth place with 121.5 team points and the Royal Valley boys took 14th place with 49 team points.

The team scores were as follows, 1. Holton. 2. Silver Lake 166. 3. Ottawa 152.5. 4. Nemaha Central 126. 5. ACCHS 121.5. 6. Wellsville 111. 7. Prairie View 83. 8. Anderson County 79. 8. Marysville 79. 10. Jefferson West 70. 10. Rock Creek 70. 12. Southeast of Saline 66. 13. Humboldt 56. 14. Royal Valley 49. 15. Wabaunsee 45. 16. Riley County 30. 17. Mission Valley 20. 18. St. Mary’s 18. 19. Maur Hill/Mount Academy 16 and 20. Burlingame/Osage 10.

The Holton boys results were as follows:

113-Pound Weight Class Tucker Gilliland (22-5) placed 2nd and scored 20 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Gilliland (Holton) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Gilliland (Holton) defeated Colton Ray (Ottawa) 3-11 by fall 0:44. Semifinal – Gilliland (Holton) defeated Weston Johnson (Wabaunsee) 11-8 by decision 9-2. 1st Place Match - Theron Meyer (Jeff West) 24-1 defeated Gilliland (Holton) by fall 4:50.

120-Pound Weight Class Kyler Jackson (27-5) placed 1st and scored 28 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Jackson (Holton) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Jackson (Holton) defeated Cooper Westhoff (Southeast of Saline) 0-10 by fall 1:01. Semifinal – Jackson (Holton) defeated Tracy (Royal Valley) by fall 1:36. 1st Place Match – Jackson (Holton) defeated John Langill (Nemaha Central) 16-6 by fall 0:00.

126-Pound Weight Class Cale Hein (26-8) placed 1st and scored 22 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Hein (Holton) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Hein (Holton) defeated Trevor Kaub (Ottawa) 15-15 by decision 5-2. Semifinal – Hein (Holton) defeated Carter Trimble (Marysville) 22-11 by decision 3-2. 1st Place Match – Hein (Holton) defeated AJ Schaffer (Anderson County) 3-1 by decision 7-4.

132-Pound Weight Class Asher Larson (14-12) placed 3rd and scored 19 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Larson (Holton) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Larson (Holton) defeated Landon Albrecht (Southeast of Saline) 6-14 by fall 2:46. Semifinal – Scholz (ACCHS) defeated Larson (Holton) by fall 1:16. Cons. Semi – Larson (Holton) defeated Trinton Gernsey (Anderson County) 3-2 by fall 2:15. 3rd Place Match – Larson (Holton) defeated Koy Randel (Wellsville) 14-7 by major decision 10-2.

138-Pound Weight Class Sheldon Conley (10-19) DNP and scored 3 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Elliott (Wellsville) 17-3 defeated Conley (Holton) by fall 1:59. Cons. Round 1 – Conley (Holton) defeated John Seiss (Nemaha Central) 9-11 by fall 4:39. Cons. Round 2 – Brown (ACCHS) defeated Conley (Holton) by fall 2:50.

145-Pound Weight Class Lucas Adcock (20-14) placed 5th and scored 13 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Adcock (Holton) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Blake Redmond (Silver Lake) 29-12 defeated Adcock (Holton) by major decision 16-5. Cons. Round 2 – Adcock (Holton) defeated Colten Wittman (Anderson County) 0-2 by fall 2:45. Cons. Round 3 – Adcock (Holton) defeated Joe Seiss (Nemaha Central) 8-16 by fall 0:39. Cons. Semi – Pat Madden (Maur Hill Mount Academy) 16-4 defeated Adcock (Holton) by fall 2:05. 5th Place Match – Adcock (Holton) defeated Zach Nordgren (Prairie View) 11-15 by fall 0:56.

160-Pound Weight Class Jayden Fletcher (30-2) placed 1st and scored 28 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Fletcher (Holton) defeated Jacob Havenstein (Wabaunsee) 3-16 by fall 0:26. Quarterfinal – Fletcher (Holton) defeated Nolan Ingram (Ottawa) 19-16 by fall 1:48. Semifinal – Fletcher (Holton) defeated Samson Waggoner (Riley County) 18-8 by fall 2:55. 1st Place Match – Fletcher (Holton) defeated Mac Chambers (Southeast of Saline) 22-4 by decision 5-0.

220-Pound Weight Class Dalton Roush (25-6) placed 1st and scored 28 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Roush (Holton) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Roush (Holton) defeated Nathan Weller (Southeast of Saline) 10-8 by fall 0:53. Semifinal – Roush (Holton) defeated Aaron Clevenger (Ottawa) 27-9 by fall 1:51. 1st Place Match – Roush (Holton) defeated Jon Grame (Mission Valley) 18-5 by fall 1:27.

285-Pound Weight Class Dustin Chermok (29-5) placed 3rd and scored 22 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Chermok (Holton) defeated Malachi Bell (Rock Creek) 2-17 by fall 0:36. Quarterfinal – Calvin Carman (Silver Lake) 16-15 defeated Chermok (Holton) by by fall 1:14. Cons. Round 2 – Chermok (Holton) defeated Cooper Stone (Ottawa) 12-14 by fall 4:07. Cons. Round 3 – Chermok (Holton) defeated Eli Jackson (Southeast of Saline) 17-14 by fall 2:58. Cons. Semi – Chermok (Holton) defeated Garrison Craig (Marysville) 21-15 by decision 5-4. 3rd Place Match – Chermok (Holton) defeated Parker Lengel (Wellsville) 20-7 by injury 0:00.

The Royal Valley boys results were as follows:

106-Pound Weight Class Payton Rivera (20-12) placed 4th and scored 11 team points. Quarterfinal – Rivera (Royal Valley) defeated Alex Kraemer (Rock Creek) 1-12 by fall 3:13. Semifinal – Brock Sutton (Ottawa) 25-4 defeated Rivera (Royal Valley) by fall 0:11. Cons. Semi – Rivera (Royal Valley) defeated Ryker DeSerano (Silver Lake) 11-21 by fall 1:23. 3rd Place Match - Karson Kahler (Jeff West) 18-7 defeated Rivera (Royal Valley) by fall 2:33.

113-Pound Weight Class Gavin Akin (4-5) DNP and scored 3 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Akin (Royal Valley) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Weston Johnson (Wabaunsee) 11-8 defeated Akin (Royal Valley) by fall 1:42. Cons. Round 2 – Akin (Royal Valley) defeated Arthur Ndhlovv (Maur Hill Mount Academy) 0-12 by fall 4:20. Cons. Round 3 – Colton Ray (Ottawa) 3-11 defeated Akin (Royal Valley) by fall 4:18.

120-Pound Weight Class Matt Tracy (18-10) placed 5th and scored 13 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Tracy (Royal Valley) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Tracy (Royal Valley) defeated Ethan Engert (Silver Lake) 14-16 by fall 5:17. Semifinal – Jackson (Holton) defeated Tracy (Royal Valley) by fall 1:36. Cons. Semi – Kaden Gutsch (Riley County) 10-18 defeated Tracy (Royal Valley) by sudden victory-1 10-8. 5th Place Match – Tracy (Royal Valley) defeated Ethan Engert (Silver Lake) 14-16 by fall 0:55.

126-Pound Weight Class Gideon Burnworth (0-2) DNP. Champ. Round 1 – AJ Schaffer (Anderson County) 3-1 defeated Burnworth (Royal Valley) by fall 1:11. Cons. Round 1 – Burnworth (Royal Valley) received a bye. Cons. Round 2 – Trevor Kaub (Ottawa) 15-15 defeated Burnworth (Royal Valley) by fall 0:59.

138-Pound Weight Class Quinton Nelson (22-9) DNP and scored 7 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Nelson (Royal Valley) defeated Luke Hebert (Riley County) 12-18 by fall 0:47. Quarterfinal – Bodi Isenhower (Prairie View) 12-6 defeated Nelson (Royal Valley) by decision 13-9. Cons. Round 2 – Nelson (Royal Valley) defeated Garet Morris (Burlingame/Osage) 10-13 by fall 1:57. Cons. Round 3 – Kai Barton (Marysville) 19-11 defeated Nelson (Royal Valley) by decision 9-4.

145-Pound Weight Class Kyle Riley (19-7) DNP and scored 4 team points. Champ. Round 1 – K. Riley (Royal Valley) defeated Colten Wittman (Anderson County) 0-2 by fall 2:55. Quarterfinal – Pat Madden (Maur Hill Mount Academy) 16-4 defeated K. Riley (Royal Valley) by fall 4:55. Cons. Round 2 – Zach Nordgren (Prairie View) 11-15 defeated K. Riley (Royal Valley) by fall 2:16.

152-Pound Weight Class Chase Emery (5-5) DNP. Champ. Round 1 – Emery (Royal Valley) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Chase Root (Silver Lake) 21-10 defeated Emery (Royal Valley) by fall 1:03.Cons. Round 2 – Cody Berkenmeier (Wabaunsee) 8-14 defeated Emery (Royal Valley) by decision 6-0.

160-Pound Weight Class Jackson King (3-5) DNP. Champ. Round 1 – Carter Lengel (Wellsville) 6-9 defeated King (Royal Valley) by fall 1:32. Cons. Round 1 – Abram Keim (Nemaha Central) 20-14 defeated King (Royal Valley) by fall 0:44.

182-Pound Weight Class Cavin Riley (0-2) DNP. Champ. Round 1 – Seth Meyer (Nemaha Central) 12-9 defeated C. Riley (Royal Valley) by fall 1:18. Cons. Round 1 – C. Riley (Royal Valley) received a bye. Cons. Round 2 – Cooper Burns (Burlingame/Osage) 21-17 defeated C. Riley (Royal Valley) by fall 2:01.

195-Pound Weight Class Ruben Tinajero (20-8) DNP and scored 4 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Tinajero (Royal Valley) defeated Jackson Shanahan (Riley County) 10-21 by fall 1:59. Quarterfinal – Cooper Bittle ( Rock Creek) 23-11 defeated Tinajero (Royal Valley) by tech fall-1.5 4:30 15-0. Cons. Round 2 – Tinajero (Royal Valley) received a bye. Cons. Round 3 – Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 29-9 defeated Tinajero (Royal Valley) by decision 5-0.

285-Pound weight Class William Kralicek (9-8) DNP and scored 7 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Kralicek (Royal Valley) defeated Cooper Stone (Ottawa) 12-14 by fall 3:10. Quarterfinal – Andrew Watts (Humboldt) 24-3 defeated Kralicek (Royal Valley) by fall 0:12. Cons. Round 2 – Kralicek (Royal Valley) defeated Malachi Bell (Rock Creek) 2-17 by fall 1:57. Cons. Round 3 – Parker Lengel (Wellsville) 20-7 defeated Kralicek (Royal Valley) by fall 2:10.

The ACCHS boys results were as follows:

126-Pound Weight Class Austin Smith (22-12) placed 5th and scored 12 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Smith (ACCHS) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Trenten Harris (Silver Lake) 15-11 defeated Smith (ACCHS) by decision 6-3. Cons. Round 2 – Smith (ACCHS) defeated Alan Lambrecht (Nemaha Central) 4-12 by fall 0:17. Cons. Round 3 – Smith (ACCHS) defeated Miguel Hernandez (Wabaunsee) 9-9 by fall 0:35. Cons. Semi – Trimble (Marysville) 22-11 defeated Smith (ACCHS) by decision 7-0. 5th Place Match - Austin Smith (ACCHS) defeated Trenten Harris (Silver Lake) 15-11 by major decision 15-5.

132-Pound Weight Class Mason Scholz (23-3) placed 1st and scored 30 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Scholz (ACCHS) defeated Sawyer Bishop (Riley County) 3-20 by fall 0:18. Quarterfinal – Scholz (ACCHS) defeated Jarret Rose (Marysville) 4-8 by fall 0:35. Semifinal – Scholz (ACCHS) defeated Larson (Holton) by fall 1:16. 1st Place Match – Scholz (ACCHS) defeated Dalton Evans (Ottawa) 23-13 by fall 2:00.

138-Pound Weight Class Landon Brown (18-15) DNP and scored 7 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Brown (ACCHS) defeated Evan Watkins (Southeast of Saline) 8-8 by fall 1:37. Quarterfinal – Justin Rakestraw (Silver Lake) 28-5 defeated Brown (ACCHS) by fall 3:07. Cons. Round 2 – Brown (ACCHS) defeated Conley (Holton) by fall 2:50. Cons. Round 3 – Masten Wright (Anderson County) 24-9 defeated Brown (ACCHS) by fall 0:26.

145-Pound Weight Class Easton Schletzbaum (25-4) placed 2nd and scored 23.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Schletzbaum (ACCHS) defeated Joe Seiss (Nemaha Central) 8-16 by fall 0:38. Quarterfinal – Schletzbaum (ACCHS) defeated Jake Hunsaker (Wellsville) 14-10 by tech fall-1.5 4:22 15-0. Semifinal – Schletzbaum (ACCHS) defeated Pat Madden (Maur Hill Mount Academy) 16-4 by fall 3:08. 1st Place Match – Parker Guge (Ottawa) 21-2 defeated Schletzbaum (ACCHS) by decision 6-1.

160-Pound Weight Class Bricen Lee (30-5) placed 3rd and scored 18 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Lee (ACCHS) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Lee (ACCHS) defeated Garret Cullor (Prairie View) 15-15 by fall 4:32. Semifinal – Mac Chambers (Southeast of Saline) 22-4 defeated Lee (ACCHS) by decision 7-6. Cons. Semi – Lee (ACCHS) defeated Nolan Ingram (Ottawa) 19-16 by major decision 13-0. 3rd Place Match – Lee (ACCHS) defeated Samson Waggoner (Riley County) 18-8 by major decision 13-5.

182-Pound Weight Class Conner Simmers (17-9) placed 4th and scored 16 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Simmers (ACCHS) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Keaton Shelman (Jeff West) 23-4 defeated Simmers (ACCHS) by decision 5-3. Cons. Round 2 – Simmers (ACCHS) defeated Kody Howard (Rock Creek) 16-9 by fall 4:33. Cons. Round 3 – Simmers (ACCHS) defeated Cooper Burns (Burlingame/Osage) 21-17 by fall 1:53. Cons. Semi – Simmers (ACCHS) defeated Carter Wilmarth (Wellsville) 4-2 by fall 1:38. 3rd Place Match – Keaton Shelman (Jeff West) 23-4 defeated Simmers (ACCHS) by fall 1:34.

195-Pound Weight Class Vincent Webb (15-13) placed 5th and scored 11 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Webb (ACCHS) received a bye. Quarterfinal – Webb (ACCHS) defeated Levi Kraisinger (Nemaha Central) 17-11 by fall 3:17. Semifinal – Cruz Farley (Wellsville) 27-4 defeated Webb (ACCHS) by fall 0:37. Cons. Semi – Beau Wassenberg (Marysville) 29-9 defeated Webb (ACCHS) by fall 0:43. 5th Place Match – Webb (ACCHS) defeated Levi Kraisinger (Nemaha Central) 17-11 by decision 7-5.

220-Pound Weight Class Tyler McCrae (12-8) DNP and scored 4 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Kaleb Reitz (Nemaha Central) 15-13 defeated McCrae (ACCHS) by fall 1:10. Cons. Round 1 – McCrae (ACCHS) received a bye. Cons. Round 2 – McCrae (ACCHS) defeated Nathan Weller (Southeast of Saline) 10-8 by fall 3:49. Cons. Round 3 – Tristan Strawn (Jeff West) 18-7 defeated McCrae (ACCHS) by fall 2:20.