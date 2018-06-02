Holton Boys vs. Nemaha Central

The Holton boys came within four points of knocking off the top team in the Big Seven League here Friday night, Feb. 2, bowing to the Nemaha Central Thunder in the end, 43-40.

The league-leading Thunder improved to 10-1 in the league and 12-3 overall while Holton moved to 5-6 in the league and 7-8 overall.

This close game ended in stark contrast to the first time these two teams met this season – Dec. 8 at Seneca. The Thunder won that game running away, 78-36.

Following a close first quarter Friday in which the Thunder clinged to a 7-6 lead, the visitors scored 17 points to Holton’s 10 in the second quarter and led at halftime, 24-16.

A low-scoring third quarter followed (7-5 in favor of the Thunder) and then Holton outscored the visitors 19-12 in the fourth quarter.

Senior Mason Chanay led Holton in scoring with 15 points. Senior teammate Mason Strader added 9.

Nemaha Central junior Cole Kramer scored 19 points to lead his team, including 7 of 11 free throws.

The Thunder went to the free throw line 26 times in the game, making 17, while Holton made 3 of 8 free throws.

Holton boys 6-10-5-19—40

Nemaha Central 7-17-7-12—43

Holton – Tracer Fox 1 0-1 2, Mason Strader 0 (3) 0-2 9, Mason Chanay 7 1-3 15, Zane Moylan 2 (1) 0-0 7, AJ Haussler 0 (1) 2-2 5, Brock Forrester 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 (5) 3-8 40.

Nemaha Central – Schmelzle 2 1-4 5, Henry 2 4-4 8, Kramer 6 7-11 19, Baumgartner 2 2-3 6, Buessing 0 2-2 2, Leonard 0 1-2 1, Gerety 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 17-27 43.