Holton Basketball vs. Perry-Lecompton

The Holton varsity basketball teams split with Perry-Lecompton here Friday night in the season opener for the Wildcats.

The Holton girls dominated the Lady Kaws, 57-19, while the Holton boys fell to Perry-Lecompton 51-44.

On Tuesday, Holton will host Royal Valley teams.

“I was pleased with our team for the first game of the season,’’ said HHS Head Coach Jon Holliday. “Defensively, we were solid for most of the game. We didn’t foul much and rebounding was solid – all important areas.’’

Coach Holliday said it was a “very solid first game.’’

“Offensively, we got sped up a few times in the half court, but when we made a few extra passes we were wide open’’ he said.

The Lady Wildcats led 10-7 after the first quarter and 33-13 at halftime. In the second half, the Lady Kaws only scored six points to 24 for Holton.

The Lady Wildcats made 14 of 32 two-point field goals for 42 percent in the game and five of 14 three-pointers. Overall, field goal shooting was 40 percent.

The Lady Wildcats also had 27 rebounds in the game, 13 assists, 18 steals and one block.

The Lady Kaws shot 29 percent from the field and had 20 rebounds, four assists and eight steals.

Holton girls 57, Perry-Lecompton 19

Holton – 10-23-23-1--57

Perry – 7—6-2-4—19

Holton – Tanking 5 (3) 5-6 18, Hickman 3 (1) 1-1 8, Holaday 2 (1) 1-2 6, Moore 2 2-5 6, Reith 2 0-0 4, Flewelling 1 1-1 3, Tanking 1 1-2 3, Price 0 2-3 2, Barta 1 0-0 2, Haussler 1 0-0 2, Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Lierz 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 (5) 14-22 57.

Perry – Keller 4 2-2 10, Ball 2 (1) 0-1 5, Paslay 1 0-0 2, Kellum 0 1-2 1, Folks 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 (1) 4-9 19.

The Holton boys could not overcome a slow start against the Kaws that saw them score just five points in the first quarter and eight in the first half, trailing 24-8 at intermission.

The Wildcats scored the ball better in the second half, outscoring the visitors 18-12 in the third quarter and 18-15 in the fourth.

“We simply did not play well early,’’ said HHS Head Coach Ryan Noel. “We missed some shots and that caused us to be passive offensively. We played much better in the second half, however it takes a lot to dig out of a 24-8 halftime deficit. Once we cut the lead to five points (40-35), they went on a run and we weren’t able to get back in it after that.’’

Coach Noel said that despite the loss he was encouraged by the team’s effort and persistence.

“As a team, we will improve!’’ he said.

The Holton boys made 11 of 25 two-point field goals for 44 percent and 3 of 18 three pointers for 16.7 percent. Overall, the team shot 32.6 from the field.

From the free throw line, Holton made 13 of 21 shots for 61.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the Kaws made 7 of 24 two-point field goals and 5 of 14 three-point shots for 31.6 percent overall.

From the free throw line, the Kaws made 22 of 26 shots for 84.6 percent.

Holton outrebounded Perry 32 to 28 and had 10 turnovers to 9 for the Kaws. Holton had eight assists and four steals while Perry had five assists and two steals.

Perry-Lecompton boys 51, Holton 44

Holton – Chanay 4 9-9 14, Moylan 4 (2) 2-2 12, Strader 2 (1) 3-5 8, Forrester 2 0-1 4, Brees 1 1-2 3, Wright 1 0-0 2, Fox 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 (3) 16-21 44.

Perry – Daniels 4 (2) 13-15 23, Mallonee 2 (2) 2-2 8, Anderson 2 3-6 7, Logan 2 2-2 6, Morgison 1 (1) 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-1 2, Baker 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 (5) 22-28 51.