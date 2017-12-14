Holton Basketball vs. Nemaha Central

The Holton Wildcat varsity basketball teams were denied victories at Seneca Friday night as the Lady Wildcats (now 2-1) were edged in the girls game, 46-44, and the Wildcat boys (now 1-2) fell 78-36.

The win improved the Lady Thunder to 4-0 and the win improved the NC boys to 2-1.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats will play at Riverside. On Friday, the Wildcats will host Jeff West.

In the girls game, the Lady Thunder led 14-8 after the first quarter of play and 24-20 at halftime.

Both teams scored 13 third –quarter points and the Lady Wildcats outscored the home team 11-9 in the fourth quarter but it was not quite enough.

“I think the fans were treated to two pretty good high school teams going at it this early in the year,’’ said Holton Head Coach Jon Holliday afterwards. “A lot of punch/counter punch type stuff. They were pretty solid defensively and for the most part we were as well. I was pleased with the effort our kids had. We were down three possessions with a minute to go and we found a way to get back in the game and had a chance to win.’’

The Lady Wildcats made 14 of 28 two-point field goals and 4 of 11 three-pointers for 46.2 percent shooting from the field.

The Lady Wildcats also made 4 of 7 free throws, had 21 rebounds, six steals and eight turnovers.

The NC girls made 11 of 25 two-point field goals and 7 of 15 three-pointers for 45 percent shooting from the field.

The NC also made 3 of 6 free throws, had 24 rebounds, two steals and eight turnovers.

Holton junior Lauryn Moore made 7 of 11 field goals and sank a free throw to lead Lady Wildcat scorers with 15 points. Moore also had six defensive rebounds and two offensive rebounds in the game.

Wildcat freshman Sadie Tanking also reached double figures with 14 points.

Holton girls 44, Nemaha Central 46

Holton 8-12-13-11—44

Nemaha Central – 14-10-13-9—46

Holton – Moore 7 1-1 15, Sadie Tanking 6 (1) 1-1 14, Shay Tanking 2 (1) 2-5 7, Sarah Lierz 2 (1) 0-5 5, Sarah Holaday 1 (1) 0-0 3. Totals 18 (4) 4-7 44.

Nemaha Central – Macke 6 2-2 14, Rottinghaus 3 (3) 0-0 9, Dalinghaus 4 (1) 0-0 9, Hammes 2 (2) 0-0 6, Larkin 2 1-3 5, Kramer 1 (1) 0-0 3. Totals 18 (7) 3-5 46.

---

The Holton boys spotted Nemaha Central the first 16 points before getting on the scoreboard Friday and the Thunder led 24-5 after the first quarter.

At halftime, the NC boys were up 47-19.

Holton Head Coach Ryan Noel said afterwards that the Wildcats need to improve their effort and defense immediately.

“They were significantly better than we were in the game,’’ coach Noel said. “They shot nearly 70 percent for the game from the field and a lot of that was simply beating us down the floor and scoring layups. Coach Thomas had his team well-prepared and it showed.’’

The Wildcats made five of 24 two-point field goals and seven of 19 three-pointers for 27.9 percent.

The Wildcats also made 5 of 7 free throws for 71.4 percent, had 20 turnovers, 22 rebounds and 5 steals.

Meanwhile, the NC boys made 24 of 35 two-point field goals and 3 of 8 three-pointers for 62.8 shooting percentage from the field.

The NC boys also made 21 of 30 free throws for 70 percent, had 30 rebounds, 9 turnovers and six steals.

Holton boys 36, Nemaha Central 78

Holton – 5-14-13-4—36

Nemaha Central – 24-23-21-10—78

Holton – Mason Strader 4 (4) 1-2 13, Cody Mulroy 3 0-2 6, Trey Wright 2 (2) 0-0 6, Eli Prine 1 (1) 2-2 5, Brett Brees 1 1-2 3, Parker Gilliland 1 0-0 2, Brock Forrester 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 (7) 5-10 36.

Nemaha Central – Kramer 5 6-7 16, Feldkamp 5 (3) 0-2 13, Gerety 3 5-6 11, Henry 4 2-2 10, Schmelzle 4 1-2 9, Baumgartner 2 3-5 7, Buessing 2 2-4 6, Leonard 2 0-0 4, Stallbaumer 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 (3) 21-30 78.