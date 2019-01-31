Holton Basketball vs. Chapman

The Holton Lady Wildcats’ basketball team improved to 6-5 overall with a 50-37 win over Chapman here recently.

Chapman, from the North Central League, dropped to 4-8 overall. Other teams in the North Central League include Abilene, Clay Center, Marysville, Wamego and Concordia.

The Holton boys did not fare as well against Chapman, falling 52-39 to the now 11-2 Fighting Irish team. The Wildcats are now 1-11 overall.

In the girls game, Holton led 18-15 after the first quarter and 30-21 at halftime.

The third quarter was pretty much a draw with Holton holding an 8-7 scoring edge. In the fourth quarter, Holton maintained the upper hand with a 12-9 scoring edge.

The Wildcats had two players reach double figures – sophomore Saydee Tanking had 18 and junior Danika Hickman with 12.

Bledsoe’s 19 points paced the Fighting Irish and Kirkpatrick scored 13.

The Lady Wildcats made 15 of 36 field goals and 3 of 9 three points to shoot 40 percent from the field.

Chapman made 10 of 29 field goals and 2 of 11 three pointers to shoot 30 percent from the field.

Holton made 11 of 17 free throws for 64.7 percent and Chapman also made 11 of 17 free throws for 64.7 percent.

Holton had 30 rebounds (11 offensive and 19 defensive) to 30 for Chapman (13 offensive and 17 defensive).

The Wildcats had 14 steals to seven for Chapman and 14 turnovers to 23 for Chapman.

Holton senior Lauryn Moore had seven rebounds (one offensive and six defensive) to lead Holton. Tanking and Hickman both had four rebounds apiece.

Holton 18-12-8-12—50.

Chapman 15-6-7-9—37.

----

In the boys game, Chapman took a 10-4 first quarter lead and extended it to 28-15 at halftime.

The Wildcats outscored the Fighting Irish 14-8 in the third quarter to bring the score to 36-29.

Then in the fourth quarter, Chapman held a 16-10 scoring edge to bring about the final score.

Holton senior Zane Moylan led Holton’s scoring attack with 18 points. Lovett paced Chapman with 13 while Colston had 12, Wasylk 11 and Stroud 10.

The Fighting Irish currently sit in second place in the North Central League at 4-1 behind 5-1 Marysville.

Holton 4-11-14-10—39

Chapman 10-18-8-16—52

