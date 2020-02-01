Holton Basketball @ Sabetha

The Holton varsity boys won at Sabetha recently 54-46 while the Holton varity girls lost 52-35.

“We picked up a great road win in an awesome environment,’’ said HHS boys coach Connor Bechard afterwards. “Sabetha is so well coached, tough and disciplined. Our guys carried out the game plan and executed everything with toughness. It was a great way to finish the semester.

Junior Blake Mulroy led the Wildcats in scoring with 17 points. Senior Eli Prine also reached double figures in scoring with 12 and junior Kale Purcell had 10.

For Sabetha, Garber led the way with 18 points and Argabright had 13.

“Blake also set the tone early with some key defensive plays,’’ coach Bechard said. “I’m extremely proud of the way our kids are buying into what we are trying to do. We have some important games coming out of break, so hopefully we can carry some momentum into this break and pick up where we left off.’’

The Holton boys led 14-4 after the first quarter and 25-16 at halftime. The Wildcats then outscored the Bluejays 18-15 in the third quarter to go up 43-31. The Bluejays held a 15-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter but it was not enough.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Wildcat boys and girls will both host Perry-Lecompton.

Holton scoring – 14-11-18-11—54

Sabetha scoring – 4-12-15-15—46

Holton individual scoring - B. Mulroy 1-5-0-0-17, Purcell 3-0-4-9-10, Lierz 4-0-0-0-8, Prine 2-2-2-2-12, Holaday 1-1-2-2-7. Totals 11-8-8-13-54.

Sabetha individual scoring – Frazee 1-0-0-0-2, Argabright 2-2-3-4-13, Grimm 3-0-3-4-9, Garber 4-2-4-7-18, Schmelze 2-0-0-4-4, Evans 0-0-0-1-0. Totals 12-4-10-20-46.

The Holton boys improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Seven League with the win while Sabetha dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Seven.

Elsewhere in the Big Seven League boys division at Christmas break, Royal Valley is 4-0 overall and in league, Perry-Lecompton is 3-1 in the league and 3-2 overall, Jeff-West is 2-1 in the league and 3-1 overall, Nemaha Central is 1-2 in the league and 3-2 overall and Hiawatha and Riverside are both 0-3 in the league and 2-3 overall.

In the varsity girls game, the Lady Bluejays jumped out to an early 13-7 lead and never trailed. The halftime score showed the Lady Bluejays with a 28-11 lead. The Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Panthers 13-12 in the third quarter and played them tough in the fourth with 11 points to the home team’s 12.

The Sabetha girls improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Seven League while Holton moved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Seven.

Junior Saydee Tanking scored 13 points to lead the Holton girls in scoring. M. Schuette scored 14 points to lead Sabetha while Renyer and Schumann and scored 13 apiece.

“Sabetha is a very good team that played at a high level Friday night,’’ said HHS girls head coach Kurt Haussler. “Give them credit. They had two players off their bench really step up and produce for them on offense Friday night (M. Schuette with 14 and Renyer with 13) giving them half offtheir team scoring. Their entire team played disciplined, patient and tough.’’

Coach Haussler also said he was proud of the Lady Wildcats.

“After having a rough second quarter and being down by 17 points at halftime, the girls showed some toughness and resiliency in the second half of the game and played Sabetha even on the scoreboard.’’

“We had stretches in the first quarter and parts of the second half where we played good basketball,’’ coach Haussler added. “We need to become a team that plays at that level more consistently and find ways to stop the bleeding when our opponent is making a run on us. This game will help us to learn things about our team and where we need to improve when we start practices after Christmas.’’

Holton girls scoring – 7-4-13-11—35

Sabetha girls scoring - 13-15-12-12—52.

Holton individual scoring – Flewelling 1-0-0-0-2, Haussler 0-2-3-3-9, Yingst 1-0-0-0-2, Hickman 1-0-1-2-3, Rhodd 2-0-0-0-4, Tanking 0-4-1-2-13, Patch 0-0-2-2-2. Totals 5-6-7-9—35.

Sabetha individual scoring – Hughes 0-01-0-0-3, K. Schuette 0-1-0-0-3, M. Schuette 3-2-2-2-14, Schumann 2-2-3-5-13, Renyer 5-0-3-4-13 and Michael 2-0-2-2-6. Totals 12-6-10-13-52.

Elsewhere in the Big Seven League girls division at the Christmas break, Nemaha Central is 3-0 in the league and 5-0 overall, Perry-Lecompton is 2-2 in the league and 3-2 overall, Royal Valley is 2-2 in the league and overall, Jeff West is 1-2 in the league and 1-3 overall, Hiawatha is 0-3 in the league and 2-3 overall and Riverside is 0-3 in the league and 0-5 overall.