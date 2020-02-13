Holton Basketball at Riverside

The Holton boys improved to 3-4 in the Big Seven League and 4-9 overall with a win at Riversid, 51-35.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones dropped to 1-8 in the Big Seven and 5-10 overall.

The Wildcats led 15-14 after the first quarter and 26-18 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Cyclones 10-4 to further extend their lead.

Senior Eli Prine’s 22 points led Holton while junior Kale Purcell also scored in double-digits with 19.

“We were without two varsity starters and two varsity reserves on Friday due to the flu bug that has been going around,’’ said HHS head boys coach Connor Bechard. “We had multiple guys step up and compete at a high level. I am extremely proud of the guys for digging in on the defensive end and playing through the various lineup changes that occurred as a result of our illnesses. Eli Prine and Kale Purcell stepped up in a big way offensively, and multiple other guys contributed on both ends of the floor. It was a very good win for our team in a tough place to play.’’

Holton 15-11-10-15--51

Riverside 14-4-4-13--35.

Holton - senior Trey Wright 0-1-0-0-3, junior Kale Purcell 7-1-2-5-19, freshman Matthew Lierz 0-2-1-2-7, senior Eli Prine 2-6-0-0-22. Total 9-10-3-7-51.

Riverside - Davies 2-0-1-2-5, Byrd 2-1-0-0-7, Edwards 1-0-0-0-2, Webb 2-0-1-2-5, Chalfant 1-3-0-0-11, Davis 0-1-0-0-3, Stillman 1-0-0-0-2. Totals 9-5-2-4-35.

---

The Holton girls improved to 5-2 in the Big Seven and 8-5 overall at Riverside with a 55-24 win over the Lady Cyclones, who dropped to 0-9 in the league and 2-13 overall.

The Lady Wildcats took a commanding 21-8 first-quarter lead and extended it to 31-13 by halftime.

In the second half, the Lady Wildcats outscored Riverside 23-11.

Sophomore Macey Patch’s 21 points (including five of 10 free throws) and junior Saydee Tanking’s 19 (including five three-point baskets) paced Holton.

“We were very proud of the focus and defensive intensity our girls brought to the game at Riverside,’’ said HHS head coach Kurt Haussler. “We played with active feet and hands on defense all night, causing 30 turnovers and set a new season high of 44 deflections as a team.

“I felt like we played to our level throughout most of the game and had contributions from a number of players in different areas. We have been rebounding the basketball very well the past two weeks, out-rebounding our opponents in our last five games and I thought we did a good job on the offensive and defensive glass again Friday night,’’ coach Haussler said. “Saydee Tanking recorded her third straight double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds (double figures in points and rebounds) and Macey Patch recorded her first career double-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds. Our team continues to learn and improve each day in practice and each game night. We appreciate all the fan support. We had a great crowd up at Riverside and will need that same energy and enthusiasm on the road this week.’’

Holton 21-11-11-12--55

Riveside 8-5-6-5--24

Holton - senior Faith Haussler 3-0-0-0-6, senior Olivia Yingst 0-0-1-2-1, senior Kinleigh Rhodd 1-0-0-0-2, junior Saydee Tanking 2-5-0-0-19, sophomore Macey Patch 8-0-5-10-21, sophomore Taylor Moore 2-0-2-2-6. Totals 16-5-8-14-55.

Riverside - Jones 1-1-0-0-5, Murphy 0-3-0-0-9, Byrd 1-0-2-4-4, Eu. Byrd 0-0-0-2-0, Hayes 1-0-0-0-2, Juhl 1-0-0-0-2, M. O’Grady 1-0-0-2-2. Totals 5-4-2-8--24.