Holton Basketball at Perry-Lecompton

The Holton Lady Wildcats improved to 3-1 in the Big Seven League and 4-1 overall with a 53-32 varsity win here over Perry-Lecompton recently.

The Lady Kaws moved to 2-3 in the league and 3-3 overall.

After trailing 9-3 after the first quarter, the Lady Wildcats exploded for 22 points in the second quarter while holding the Lady Kaws to just 4, making the halftime score 25-13.

The two teams both scored 15 points in the third quarter and Holton had a 13-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Saydee Tanking scored 17, including two three-point baskets, to lead Holton. Ball and C. Keller both scored 11 points to pace the Lady Kaws.

Holton – 3-22-15-13—53.

Perry-Lecompton – 9-4-15-4—32.

Holton – Flewelling 1-0-0-0-2, Haussler 0-0-5-6-5, Yingst 3-0-0-1-6, Hickman 1-1-2-6-7, Rhodd 2-0-1-1-5, Tanking 5-2-1-2-17, Crouch 2-0-0-2-4, Patch 3-0-1-3-7. Totals 17-3-10-21-53.

Perry-Lecompton – Ball 3-1-2-3-11, J. Keller 1-1-1-2-6, C. Keller 2-1-4-4-11, K. Hurd 2-0-0-0-4. Totals 8-3-7-9-32.

---

In the varsity boys game, the Holton Wildcats lost 63-51 to Perry-Lecompton in a game that saw the visiting Kaws sink 19 of 25 free throws while the home team sank nine of 10.

The Kaws, who now have a five-game win streak, held a 17-12 scoring edge after the first quarter with a hot-shooting start by Farmer, who scored eight points in the frame.

The Kaws then added 19 points more in the second quarter while holding Hoton to nine, making the score 36-21 at halftime.

The Wildcats then roared back in the third quarter, outscoring the visitors 16-8 to bring the score to 44-37 entering the fourth quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Holton’s Eli Prine hit a three-point basket to make the score 46-40 but that was as close the Wildcats could make the score as Stone and Farmer scored nine more points for the Kaws before Prine could make another three-point basket to make the score 55-44 with 3:52 left in the game.

Matthew Lierz also sank at three-point basket for Holton in the fourth quarter. Kale Purcell also dunked the basketball in the third quarter for Holton. Unofficially, Holton had 15 turnovers in the game. Perry-Lecompton made four of seven free throws in the fourth quarter

The Holton boys moved to 2-2 in the league and 2-3 overall while Perry-Lecompton moved to 4-1 in the league and 5-2 overall.

Prine scored 15 points, including three three-point baskets, to lead Holton in scoring. Lierz added 13, including three three-pointers, and Purcell scored 12. Stone scored 20 points and Farmer 18 to pace the Kaws.

Holton – 12-9-16-14—51.

Perry-Lecompton – 17-19-8-19—63.

Holton – Wright 2-0-0-0-4, B. Mulroy -1-0-0-0-2, Purcell – 4-0-4-4-12, Lierz 2-3-0-0-13, Prine 1-3-4-4-15, Holaday 2-0-1-2-5. Totals 12-6-9-10-51.

Perry-Lecompton – Stone – 2-1-10-13-20, Welch 2-0-0-4, Robb 2-24-5-1, Williams 2-0-3-5-7, Farmer 8-0-2-2-18. Totals 16-4-19-25-63.