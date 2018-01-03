Holton Basketball host Sub-State bracket

The Holton girls will take a 15-5 overall record into the first round of the Class 4A, DII sub-state basketball tournament that will be played here in town starting Thursday.

Seeded No. 3 in the tourney, the Wildcats will play No. 2 seed Marysville (15-4 overall) in the 7:30 p.m. game Thursday.

No. 1 seed Clay Center Community (18-1 overall) will play No. 4 seed Rock Creek-St. George (3-17) at 6 p.m. here Thursday evening.

The winners of those two games will play here at 6 p.m. Saturday to determine the sub-state champion. Only sub-state champion teams advance to the state tournaments.

---

The Holton boys will take an 11-9 overall record into the Class 4A, DII sub-state tournament that will be played here starting Friday.

The No. 3 seeded Wildcats will play No. 2 seeded Marysville (16-3) at 7:30 p.m. here on Friday evening.

The No. 1 seeded Rock Creek-St. George (18-2) will play No. 4 seed Clay Center Community here at 6 p.m.

The winners of those two games will play here at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to determine the sub-state champion team.