Holton Basketball at Chapman

The Holton girls won at Chapman recently by the score of 50-42 while the Wildcats boys fell to the Irish 66-50.

The Lady Wildcats improved to 6-5 with the win while Chapman dropped to 9-3.

The girls game was close all the way with the home team leading 16-15 after the first quarter and the score tied 25-25 at halftime.

The Lady Wildcats held a 13-10 scoring edge in the third quarter and 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth to secure the win.

Junior Saydee Tanking scored 17 points to lead Holton in scoring. Sophomore Macey Patch added 11 points.

For Chapman, McKenna Kirkpatrick scored 10 points and Kylie Adams had 11 to lead the Lady Irish.

Holton 15-10-13-12—50.

Chapman 16-9-10-7—42.

Holton – Bailey Flewelling 1-0-0-0-2, Faith Haussler 2-0-5-7-9, Danika Hickman 3-1-0-1-9, Kinleigh Rhodd 1-0-0-0-2, Saydee Tanking 3-3-2-2-17, Macey Patch 3-0-5-6-11. Totals 13-4-12-16-50.

Chapman – McKenna Kirkpatrick 4-0-2-2-10, Kylie Adams 1-3-0-0-11, Peyton Suther 3-0-1-2-7, Ashlynn Bledsoe 4-0-1-3-9, Shannon Anderson 1-0-0-0-2, Maya Kirkpatrick 1-0-0-1-3. Totals 14-3-4-89-42.

---

The Holton boys’ record moved to 3-8 while Chapman improved to 5-7 following their recent game.

The Wildcats scored just three points in the first quarter while Chapman scored 24. The second quarter was another story, however, as the Wildcats scored 23 points to 10 for Chapman to cut the home team’s halftime lead to 34-26.

In the second half, Chapman maintained a 32-25 scoring edge to claim the victory.

Junior Blake Mulroy and freshman Matthew Lierz both scored 15 points apiece to lead Holton in scoring.

Camden Liebau scored 29 points and Trey Adams scored 14 to lead Chapman in scoring.

Holton 3-23-12-13—50.

Chapman 24-10-15-17--66

Holton – B. Mulroy 0-5-0-0-15, Kale Purcell 0-0-0-1-0, C. Mulroy 1-0-5-5-7, M. Lierz 2-3-2-2-15, E. Prine 3-0-0-0-6, R. Holaday 1-0-0-0-2, C. Karn 2-0-1-2-5. Totals 9-8-8-10-50.

Chapman – Trey Adams 0-3-5-6-14, Jon Jenkins 1-0-4-5-5, Noah Riegel 2-0-5-6-9, Camden Liebau 1-9-0-0-29, Kel Stroud 4-0-0-0-8. Totals 8-12-14-17-66.