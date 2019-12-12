Holton Basketball @ Atchison

The Holton Wildcat varsity basketball teams split non-league games at Atchison last Friday. The Wildcat boys lost 64-45 while the Holton girls won 48-13.

In the varsity boys game, the Redmen jumped out to a 19-12 first quarter lead and duplicated that scoring effort in the second quarter with 19 more to just five for the Wildcats for a 38-17 lead.

The Wildcats fought back in the third quarter o.uts outscoring the home team 16-13 in the third quarter and 12-11 in the fourth but it was not enough.

Junior Blake Mulroy led Holton in scoring with 16 points and sophomore Reese Holaday pitched in 10. Atchison had three players in double figures – Greenly with 17 and Johnson and Cushinberry with 11 apiece.

Holton scoring 12-5-16-12—45. Individuals: senior Trey Wright (1-0-2-4-4), B. Mulroy (2-3-3-4-16), senior Brady Boswell (0-0-1-2-1), senior Kale Purcell (2-0-1-4-5), senior Cody Mulroy (0-0-0-2-0), Holaday (2-2-0-0-10), freshman Matthew Lierz (1-1-0-0-5), senior Eli Prine (0-1-0-0-3), sophomore Richard Leiker (0-0-1-2-1). Team Totals 8-7-8-18-45.

Atchison scoring 19-19-13-11—64. Individuals: Simpson (2-4-6-8), Daniels (2-1-1-2-8), Greenly (7-0-3-4-17), Johnson (3-1-2-3-11), Hernandez (3-1-0-0-9) and Cushinberry (4-1-0-0-11). Team Totals 21-4-10-15-64.

The Holton Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 14-7 lead at Atchison last Friday and never looked back. In the second quarter, the Lady Wildcats poured in 17 more points while holding Atchison to two points and led 31-9 at halftime.

In the second half, the Lady Wildcats outscored Atchison 17-4.

Junior Saydee Tanking led Holton in scoring with 16 points and senior Danika Hickman pitched in 10. No Atchison player scored in double figures.

Holton scoring 14-17-8-9—48. Individuals: senior Bailey Flewelling (0-2-2-7-2), senior Faith Haussler (2-0-1-2-5), senior Olivia Yingst (2-0-0-4), Hickman (4-0-2-2-10), senior Kinleigh Rhodd (1-0-0-2-2), Tanking (2-3-3-5-16), senior Paige Crouch (0-0-3-5-3) and sophomore Macey Patch (3-0-0-0-6). Team Totals 14-3-11-23-48.

Atchison scoring 7-2-0-4—13. Individuals: Z. Herring (0-1-0-0-3), W. Harris (0-0-0-1-0), A. Rawls (1-0-2-4-4), A. Saunders (2-0-0-0-4) and V. Dill (1-0-0-0-2). Team Totals 4-1-2-5-13.

The Riverside girls lost to Troy 48-40 last Friday while the Riverside boys beat Troy 54-45.