Holton and Royal Valley Middle School Track at Silver Lake 2021

The Silver Lake Junior High School hosted a track meet on Thursday, April 8. Scores were as follows.

Team Rankings:

8th Grade Boys: 1. Silver Lake 117, 2. Holton 111, 3. Perry-Lecompton 87, 4. St. Marys 72, 5. Rock Creek 61.5, 6. Wabaunsee 48.5, 7. Royal Valley 30, 8. Jeff West 25, 9. Rossville 24, 10. Cornerstone 6.

8th Grade Girls: 1. Silver Lake 97, 2. Holton 84, 3. Rossville 74.33, 4. Wabaunsee 73, 5. Royal Valley 71, 6. Rock Creek 68.5, 7. St. Marys 60.83, 8. Jeff West 29.33, 9. Cornerstone 21, 10. Perry-Lecompton 13.

7th Grade Boys: 1. Rock Creek 118, 2. Holton 104, 3. Royal Valley 98, 4. Silver Lake 82, 5. Rossville 53, 6. St. Marys 43, 7. Perry-Lecompton 38, 8. Jeff West 33, 9. Wabaunsee 26, 10. Cornerstone 8.

7th Grade Girls: 1. Silver Lake 129, 2. Rock Creek 126.5, 3. Holton 87.5, 4. Jeff West 73.5, 5. Rossville 61.5, 6. St. Marys 31, 7. Royal Valley 30, 8. Wabaunsee 18, 9. Perry-Lecompton 12.

Holton and Royal Valley performances are listed below.

8 th Grade Boys:

High Jump: 1. Brayden Peak (HMS) 5’2”, 5. Tavin Dick (HMS) 4’8”, 7. Thomas Holcomb (RV) 4’8”, 10. Jaxson Stevens (RV) 4’6”, 14. Brody Meyer (HMS) 4’4”.

Long Jump: 4. Jaxson Stevens (RV) 15’6”, 5. Caleb Chermok (HMS) 15’6”, 9. Kyler Jackson (HMS) 14’5”, 18. Gavin Akin (RV) 11’9½”.

Triple Jump: 6. Brayden Peak (HMS) 33’4½”, 12. Carter Meerpohl (HMS) 30’9”, 16. Kyler Jackson (HMS) 28’¾”, Peyton Rivera (RV) 21’11½”, 21. Lucas Goltz (RV) 21’6”.

Shot Put; 2. Jace Huyett (HMS) 32’9”, 3. Wylie Johnson (RV) 32’5”, 8. Aaron Wabskie (RV) 29’1½”, 14. Matthew Buskirk (RV) 26’3”, 16. Preston Utz (HMS) 25’10”, 21. Kit Jackson (HMS) 20’10½”.

Discus: 1. Aaron Wabskie (RV) 91’7”, 5. Jacob Huyett (HMS) 84’3”, 9. Wylie Johnson (RV) 75’11”, 11. Matthew Buskirk (RV) 73’7”, 14. Noah Bartel (HMS) 71’9”, 15. Ethan Cundell (HMS) 71’3”.

3,200-Meter Run: 4. Owen Clayton (HMS) 12:50.43.

75-Meter Run: 1. Kyler Jackson (HMS) 12.77, 3. Sean Morrissey (HMS) 13.25, 5. Carter Meerpohl (HMS) 13.32, 10. Jaxson Stevens (RV) 13.94, 13. Gavin Akin (RV) 14.30, 20. Lucas Goltz (RV) 15.33.

100-Meter Run: 4. Caleb Chermok (HMS) 12.64, 5. Logan Altenburg (HMS) 12.65, 9. Lucas Batz (HMS) 13.06, 10. Carter Geiger (RV) 13.13, 26. Peyton Rivera (RV) 15.44.

1,600-Meter Run: 2. Owen Clayton (HMS) 5:47.14.

4x100m Relay: 5. Royal Valley 53.65, 7. Holton 55.76.

400-Meter Run: 16. Brody Meyer (HMS) 1:13.39, 20. Reece Burns (HMS) 1:15.62, 22. Gavin Akin (RV) 1:17.48, 24. Lucas Goltz (RV) 1:21.13, 25. Andy Kimberlin (HMS) 1:22.41, 26. Peyton Rivera (RV) 1:22.78.

4x200m Relay: 6. Holton 2:00.87.

200-Meter Run: 1. Logan Altenburg (HMS) 26.02, 2. Carter Meerpohl (HMS) 26.42, 3. Lucas Batz (HMS) 27.14, 7. Carter Geiger (RV) 28.26, 17. Gavin Akin (RV) 32.10.

4x400m Relay: 2. Holton 4:10.35.

7 th Grade Boys:

High Jump: 2. Korben Wilson (HMS) 4’8”, 3. Bowen Bryan (RV) 4’6”, 9. Griffin Cumpton (RV) 4’0”, 14. Adam Kahle (RV) 3’8”.

Long Jump: 2. Korben Wilson (HMS) 15’4”, 6. Andrew Shupe (HMS) 14’11”, 9. Alec Frazier (HMS) 13’5½”, 10. Andre Johnson (RV) 13’3”.

Triple Jump: 9. Landon Hernandez (HMS) 26’9”, 15. Peyton Thomes (RV) 25’3½”, 17. (tie) Brody Althof (HMS) and Bowen Bryan (RV) 25’1”, 21. Darren Bausch (RV) 23’1¾”.

Shot Put: 1. Paxton Willett (RV) 34’4½’, 3. Paxton Henery (RV) 31’2½”, 6. Eli Wisdom (HMS) 27’9¾”, 9. Kayden Gale (HMS) 26’11½”, 10. Andrew Keithley (HMS) 26’7½”, 25. Mason Pahmahmie (RV) 19’3½”.

Discus: 5. Kayden Gale (HMS) 79’4”, 7. Andrew Keithley (HMS) 78’4½”, 19. John Young (RV) 63’8”, 21. Paxton Henery (RV) 62’5”, 24. Garrett Jewell (RV) 56’8”, 27. Koy Tannahill (HMS) 46’1”.

3,200-Meter Run: 1. Jacob Warner (HMS) 11:51.96.

75-Meter Run: 5. Andre Johnson (RV) 13.75, 8. Landon Hernandez (HMS) 14.13.

100-Meter Run: 1. Nolan Bausch (RV) 12.30, 2. Korben Wilson (HMS) 12.86, 4. Paxton Willett (RV) 13.11, 12. Landon Hernandez (HMS) 13.99, 13. Andrew Shupe (HMS) 14.18, 22. Shawn McGinty (RV) 15.56.

1,600-Meter Run: 1. Jacob Warner (HMS) 5:40.43, 2. Ryan Barrow (HMS) 5:44.56, 9. Darren Bausch (RV) 6:46.04, 13. John Young (RV) 6:51.16, 15. Adam Kahle (RV) 6:56.04, 17. Dalton Peters (HMS) 7:30.10.

4x100m Relay: 1. Royal Valley 52.36, 7. Holton 56.98.

400-Meter Run: 4. Bowen Bryan (RV) 1:07.79.

4x200m Relay: 2. Holton 2:00.69, 3. Royal Valley 2:01.69.

800-Meter Run: 1. Andre Johnson (RV) 2:35.44, 3. Ryan Barrow (HMS) 2:44.48, 4. Carlos Lopez (HMS) 2:47.52, 10. Daniel Callahan (HMS) 3:00.03, 12. Darren Bausch (RV) 3:03.01, 17. John Young (RV) 3:09.76.

200-Meter Run: 1. Nolan Bausch (RV) 26.36, 2. Korben Wilson (HMS) 26.44, 3. Paxton Willett (RV) 26.68, 7. Alec Frazier (HMS) 29.31, 12. Peyton Thomes (RV) 30.55, 27. Brody Althof (HMS) 36.69.

4x400m Relay: 1. Royal Valley 4:36.24, 2. Holton 4:36.74.

8 th Grade Girls

High Jump: 11. (tie) Ashlyn Long (RV) and Kori Sloop (HMS) 3’8”, 14. (tie) Abby Wellman (HMS) and Katie Etzel (HMS) 3’6”.

Long Jump: 1. Samantha Klotz (RV) 14’1½”, 6. Molly Ogden (RV) 12’4¼”, 8. Averie Stithem (RV) 11’9”.

Triple Jump: 5. Emily Horr (HMS) 25’11½”, 8. Lexie Larson (HMS) 25’7”, 10. Abigail Schlodder (HMS) 24’11½”, 16. Ainsley Morrison (RV) 22’6¼”, Analicia Efigenio (RV) 20’8”, 21. Lauren Smith (RV) 19’1¼”.

Shot Put: 1. Samantha Klotz (RV) 30’6”, 2. Elizabeth Schuster (HMS) 28’6½”, 4. Lora Larison (HMS) 28’¼”, 5. Athena Broaddus (RV) 27’1¼”, 11. Abigail Miller (HMS) 25’5¾”.

Discus: 2. Elizabeth Schuster (HMS) 70’2”, 3. Athena Broaddus (RV) 64’4”, 20. Ainsley Morrison (RV) 45’5”, 22. Reese Purling (HMS) 40’8”, 24. Emma Wheeler (HMS) 39’4”.

3,200-Meter Run: 1. Eva Cortez (HMS) 13:29.62, 4. Madeline Bontrager (HMS) 15:47.24, 5. Rosalyn Cline (HMS) 15:49.73.

75-Meter Run: 3. Lexie Larson (HMS) 14.09, 6. Sadey Gross (HMS) 14.41, 7. Molly Ogden (RV) 14.43, 8. Kori Sloop (HMS) 15.02, 9. Stormy Lake (RV) 15.14, 10. Averie Stithem (RV) 15.23.

100-Meter Run: 6. Lauren Shupe (HMS) 14.39, 9. Abigail Schlodder (HMS) 14.67, 17. Jacey Cook (HMS) 15.33, 22. Ainsley Morrison (RV) 16.96, 28. Lauren Smith (RV) 17.74, 29. Tori Brossett (RV) 17.78.

1,600-Meter Run: 3. Eva Cortez (HMS) 6:25.26, 7. Madeline Bontrager (HMS) 7:38.19, 11. Ivana Alvarez (HMS) 8:15.02.

4x100m Relay: 2. Holton 58, 5. Royal Valley 59.75.

400-Meter Run: 11. Lora Larison (HMS) 1:18.66, 15. Elizabeth Schuster (HMS) 1:21.22, 19. Lauren Smith (RV) 1:28.07, 21. Jillian Hammer (RV) 1:45.46.

4x200m Relay: 1. Royal Valley 2:03.51, 5. Holton 2:12.58.

800-Meter Run: 4. Elayna Smith (RV) 3:00.65, 5. Stormy Lake (RV) 3:02.21, 6. Dakota Hittle (RV) 3:06.96, 13. Isabela Ward (HMS) 3:33.24, 18. Abby Wellman (HMS) 3:48.74, 19. Ivana Alvarez (HMS) 4:07.68.

200-Meter Run: 2. Samantha Klotz (RV) 28.08, 8. Abigail Schlodder (HMS) 31.52, 12. Sadey Gross (HMS) 32.14, 14. Emily Horr (HMS) 32.24, 25. Tori Brossett (RV) 38.75.

4x400m Relay: 4. Holton 5:12.33, 7. Royal Valley 5:31.58.

7 th Grade Girls

High Jump: 6. Lauren Hale (RV) 3’8”, 7. Maggie Davis (RV) 3’6”.

Long Jump: 8. Kolbie Noel (HMS) 12’1”, 15. Olivia Cook (RV) 11’½”, 17. Lilli Tanking (HMS) 10’11”, 18. Kennedy Smith (HMS) 10’7”.

Triple Jump: 11. Addilyn Lefferd (RV) 22’10¼”, 13. Ansley Bear (HMS) 21’6½”, 15. Olivia Cook (RV) 20’4”.

Shot Put: 1. Tess Austin (HMS) 32’9½”, 5. Taylor Bienhoff (RV) 25’6”, 8. Briar Page (HMS) 24’10¾”, 18. Mya Snyder (RV) 20’11½”, 19. Christan Kucan (HMS) 20’8¾”, 22. Madison Blackwood (RV) 17’11½”.

Discus: 4. Sierra Visocsky (HMS) 54’1”, 6. Sydney Moss (RV) 53’7”, 9. Taylor Bienhoff (RV) 50’7”, 12. Mya Snyder (RV) 48’4½”, 19. Elisa Bartel (HMS) 43’4½”, 20. Havilah Myers (HMS) 41’5”.

3,200-Meter Run: 2. Lillian Avendano (HMS) 15:29.68, 4. Rylie Doran (HMS) 16:21.72, 6. Sarah Lake (RV) 16:52.07.

75-Meter Run: 5. Mara Marten (HMS) 14.45, 20. Kennedy Smith (HMS) 17.41.

100-Meter Run: 4. Kolbie Noel (HMS) 14.59, 6. Emberlee Allen (HMS) 14.78, 16. Madison Blackwood (RV) 16.44, 17. Addison Samek (RV) 16.59, 20. Presley Phillips (HMS) 17.03.

1,600-Meter Run: 3. Addilyn Lefferd (RV) 6:52.36, 5. Rylie Doran (HMS) 7:12.72, 8. Bethanie Kagle (HMS) 7:31.94, 12. Lillian Avendano (HMS) 8:21.34.

4x100m Relay: 3. Holton 59.09.

400-Meter Run: 16. Gabby Pol (HMS) 1:33.03.

4x200m Relay: 2. Holton 2:08.48, 6. Royal Valley 2:24.17.

800-Meter Run: Mara Marten (HMS) 2:50.98, 3. Addilyn Lefferd (RV) 3:00.57, 10. Kennedy Smith (HMS) 3:18.76, 15. Bethanie Kagle (HMS) 3:34.68.

200-Meter Run: 3. Emberlee Allen (HMS) 30.54, 4. Ansley Bear (HMS) 31.04, 9. Lilli Tanking (HMS) 32.17, 13. Madison Blackwood (RV) 34.47, 15. Addison Samek (RV) 35.36.

4x400m Relay: 3. Holton 5:07.13.