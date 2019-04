Holton and Royal Valley Middle School Track at Silver Lake

The Holton and Royal Valley seventh and eighth grade track teams competed at the Silver Lake Invitational on Thursday, April 4, with a total of 10 teams competing, including the host school. Other schools competing included Rossville, Rock Creek, St. Mary’s, Wabaunsee, Cornerstone Family, Jeff West and Perry-Lecompton.

The RV eighth grade girls took second in their team division while Holton’s eighth grade girls took fourth.

Holton’s seventh grade girls took sixth in their team divison while RV took seventh.

The Holton eighth grade boys took second while RV took third.

In the seventh grade boys team division, Holton took first and RV took fifth.

The top placers for Holton and RV in each event were as follows:

Seventh grade girls

*High jump – Lorna Smith (H) fifth, 3’10. Vivian Reynolds (RV) tied for seventh, 3’8’’.

*Long jump – Natalie Willcott (H) 13th, 11’3’’. Joie Boyer (RV) 18th, 9’11.5’’.

*Shot put – Kendra Hale (RV) fifth, 24’3’’. Renn Deters (H) seventh, 23’11’’.

*Discus throw – Cali Plotts (H) first, 66’3.5’’. MacKenzie Schmidt (RV) fourth, 59’8’’.

*3200-meter run – Elizabeth Goombi (H) first, 15:37.46.

*75-meter hurdles - Alyssa Schuetz (RV) seventh, 15.08.

*100-meter dash – Piper Robinson (H) fifth, 14.41. Alyssa Schuetz (RV) 10th, 15.29.

*1600-meter run – Amanda Smith (RV) first, 6:12.08. Averi Shupe (H) 11th, 6:55.64.

*4X100-meter relay – (RV) sixth, 59.89 (Schuetz, Devon Rodewald, Callie Coleman and Killie Johnson). (H) seventh, 1:00.98, (Aaralynn Allen, Jade Phillips, Faith Jenner and Smith).

*400-meter dash – Piper Robinson (H) fifth, 1:10.67. Amanda Smith (RV) sixth, 1:11.47.

*4X200-meter relay – (RV) sixth, 2:28.96 (Olivia Sims, Boyer, Savana Hess and Kaiya Hullaby).

*800-meter run – Rodewald (RV) second, 2:52.61. Charlotte Cyphers (H) seventh, 3:06.22.

*200-meter dash – Robinson (H) second, 30.28. Johnson (RV) third, 30.52.

*4X400-meter relay – (H) fifth, 5:09.95 (Allen, Smith, Cyphers and Katelyn Ingels). (RV) seventh. 5:13.66 (Reynolds, Coleman, Rodewald and Smith).

---

Eighth grade girls

*High jump – Kennedy Bryan (RV) first, 4’4’’. Makyna Jacobson (H) fifth, 4’2’’.

*Long jump – Brooke Flewelling (H) first, 14’9.5’’. Biahkwe Johnson (RV) 10th, 11’6.5’’.

*Triple jump – Emma Deghand (RV) 15th, 22’. Katelyn Hines (H) 17th, 20-5’’.

*Shot put – Timber Wilson (H) first, 37’11’’. Morgan Davis (RV) sixth, 29’4’’.

*Discus throw – Darcee Ashcraft (H) first, 90’6’’. Gracie Filbert (RV) fourth, 68’8’’.

*3,200-meter run – Cheyenne Hittle (RV) third, 14:02.12.

*75-meter hurdles – Lexi Koch (RV) first, 13.77. Jacobson (H) eighth, 15.35.

*100-meter dash – Whitney Benjamin (H) fourth, 14.30. Deghand, (RV) 10th, 15.08.

*1600-meter run – Grace Etzel (H) sixth, 6:36.37.

*4X100-meter relay – (H) second, 57.59 (Emma Bontrager, Jadynn Doyle, Etzel and Flewelling). (RV) ninth, 1:04.34 (Schuetz, Koch, Bryan and Catherine Harvey).

*400-meter dash – Alison Ramirez (H) seventh, 1:12.65. Cayenne Wahquahbushkuk (RV) eighth, 1:14.68.

*4X400-meter relay – (H) fifth, 5:14.31 (Bontrager, Etzel, Doyle and Flewelling). (RV) sixth, 5:18.89 (Wahquahbushkuk, Johnson, Schuetz and Erica Schancker).

---

Seventh grade boys

*Pole vault – Walker Coulter (RV) 7’6’’.

*Long jump – Abbot Hundley (H) first, 15’9.5’’. Ian Torres (RV) ninth, 13’.5’’.

*Triple jump – Torres (RV) fifth, 26’11.5’’. Rylan Pittaway (H) seventh, 26’1’’.

*Shot put – Dalton Roush (H) fifth, 29’1.5’’. Oscar Ayala (RV) seventh, 28’7.5’’.

*Discus throw – Logan Jewell (RV) third, 76’7’’. Roush (H) sixth, 75’2’’.

*3200-meter run – Pittaway (H) first, 12:09.86. Kyle Riley (RV) fourth, 13:49.53.

*75-meter hurdles – Rylan Amon (H) third, 13.92. Walker Coulter (RV) ninth, 15.11.

*100-meter dash – Hundley (H) first, 12.69.

*1,600-meter run – Kyler Kathrens (H) 6:15.21. Phoenix Cannon (RV) eighth 6:26.82).

*4X100-meter relay – (H) second, 54.67 (Rylan Amon, Eli Hallauer, Jackson Bear and Logan Peterson). (RV) seventh, 58.60 (Logan Jewell, Walker Coulter, Aidan McKinsey and Oscar Ayala).

*400-meter dash – Hundley (H) 1:01.30. Zach Boyden (RV) 10th, 1:11.40.

*4x200-meter relay – (H) first, 1:57.15 (Bear, Hallauer, Katrell Davis and Peterson). (RV) fourth 2:05.23 (Ayala, McKinsey, Torres and Ethan Brossett).

*800-meter run – Pittaway (H), first, 2:35.24. Buddy Lundin-Burger (RV) 10th, 2:56. 65.

*200-meter dash – Hallauer (H) third, 27.80. McKinsey (RV) 14th, 32.10.

*4X400-meter relay – (H) first, 4:27.21 (Amon, Hallauer, Davis and Hundley). (RV) sixth, 5:13.51 (Lundin-Burger, Cannon, Aiden Lynch and Caleb Watson).

---

Eighth grade boys

*High jump – Quinton Nelson (RV) first, 5’1’’. Charlie Gilliland (H) 4’8’’.

*Long jump – Daniel Coleman (RV) first, 17’11’’. Jace Boswell (H) fifth, 16’6’’.

*Triple jump – Coleman (RV) second, 36’3’’. Boswell (H) third, 36’1.5’’.

*Shot put – Matthew Lierz (H) second, 42’2’’. Preston Golden (RV) 33’2’’.

*Discus throw – Lierz (H) first, 135’2’’. Golden (RV) third, 116’1’’.

*3200-meter run – Jaemon Smith (RV) second, 12:59.95. Asher Larson (H) 13:01.98.

*75-meter hurdles – Jayden Fletcher (H) second, 11.86.

*100-meter dash – Jakari Washington-Urbano (H) first, 12.08. Jamison Shane (RV) third, 12.44.

*1600-meter run – Ashton Schrick (H) second, 5:26.98. Quinton Nelson (RV) sixth, 5:47.76.

*4X100-meter relay – (RV) third, 51.49 (Jamison Shane, Omar Higine, Eric Sandoval and Daniel Coleman). (H) fourth, 51.79 (Kobe Black, Boswell, Garyson Booth and Fletcher).

*400-meter dash – Caleb Hernandez (H) fourth, 1:01.20. Treyson Murata (RV) 14th, 1:07. 53.

*4X200-meter relay – (H) fifth, 1:53.77 (Black, Griffin Davis, Garett Collins and Tyson Snyder. (RV) seventh, 1:56.06 (Richard Zeller, Higine, Sandoval and Signal Douglas).

*800-meter run – Schrick (H) second, 2:29.38. Nelson (RV) 2:36.67.

*200-meter dash – Washington-Urbano (H) first, 25.25. Coleman (RV) sixth, 27.23.

*4X400-meter relay – (H) first, 4:09.53 (Booth, Lierz, Hernandez and Washington-Urbano). (RV) eighth, 4:38.75, (Treyson Murata, Golden, Connor Hammes and Douglas).

*Pole vault – Fletcher (H) second, 8’6’’.