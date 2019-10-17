Holton and Royal Valey Volleyball Recaps

The Holton High School varsity volleyball team swept a Big Seven League triangular at Riverside recently that also included Perry-Lecompton.

“Last night went really well,” said HHS head coach Janelle Noel afterwards. “I am so proud of the girls and the fight they had. Our goal is to be the best team we can be come sub-state.”

Holton took down the host team in straight sets, 25-11 and 25-20.

“We had some sick girls and with Paige’s grandpa (Carroll Williams) passing away, I knew the girls were not 100 percent,” Coach Noel said. “We came out and played OK against Riverside. That was a game that was a little more difficult to get up and excited for, but they did a great job winning those two.”

The Lady Wildcats and Lady Kaws battled the next match in three sets. The Kaws took the first set, 25-23, but Holton rallied to take the next sets and the match, 25-15 and 25-22.

“We knew Perry would be a little more difficult,” Noel said. “They just beat Royal Valley last week. Our girls came out in full force and played very well in the first half of that first set. We started and finished that second set really well, and the third set was a little more difficult, but we held on and got the win.”

Holton improved to 10-3 in the Big Seven League and 21-10 overall.

Scoring

Varsity:

Holton def. Perry-Lecompton: 23-25, 25-15 and 25-22.

Holton def. Riverside: 25-11 and 25-20.

Perry-Lecompton def. Riverside: 25-11 and 25-20.

-----

In more Big Seven League volleyball action recently, state-ranked Royal Valley split a dual against Nemaha Central. Both matches went to three sets.

The Thunder won the first match, 14-25, 28-26 and 27-25, and RV took the second match, 25-20, 26-28 and 25-10.

RV improved to 11-2 in the Big Seven League and 27-3 overall.

During Royal Valley’s loss to Perry-Lecompton recently, the Panthers had 19 kills, including eight from junior Ivy Fink and six from freshman Kennedy Bryan.

In the two sets, RV had five ace serves, two from Bryan and one each from senior Maddie Saia, sophomore Shanokwa Price and junior Emma McKinsey.

Saia led the team with two blocks. Bryan and Price had one block each.

The team had 35 digs led by 11 from Price, nine from senior McKenzie Ogden and eight from Fink. McKinsey had 18 assists during the match.

Scoring

Varsity:

Nemaha Central def. Royal Valley: 14-25, 28-26 and 27-25.

RV defeated Nemaha Central: 25-20, 26-28 and 25-10.

Junior Varsity:

Nemaha Central def. RV: 25-10 and 25-8.

Nemaha Central def. RV: 25-10 and 25-19.

C Team:

Nemaha Central def. RV: 25-12 and 25-15.

Nemaha Central def. RV: 25-17 and 25-18.

-----

Other Big Seven volleyball scores from last night include:

* Jeff West def. Hiawatha: 25-22, 26-28 and 25-19.

* Sabetha def. Jeff West: 25-11 and 25-17.

* Sabetha def. Hiawatha: 25-19 and 25-20.