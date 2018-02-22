Holton at 4A Regional Wrestling

A total of eight Holton High School wrestlers have qualified for the Kansas Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament set for Feb. 23-24 at the Salina Tony’s Pizza Events Center located at 800 The Midway.

Wildcat sophomores Taygen Fletcher (120-pound class) and Kolby Roush (126-pound class) emerged as Holton Class 4A Regional Wrestling Champions here Saturday.

Wildcat seniors Lawson Henry (138-pound class) and Kyler Tannahill (285-pound class) had second place regional finishes.

Wildcat freshmen Jake Barnes (106-pound class) and Konnor Tannahill (182-pound class) and senior Austin Rollett (220-pound class) all had third place regional finishes.

And Wildcat junior Killian O’Connor (195-pound class) took fourth place in regional competition.

The top four placers in each weight class at regional competition qualify for the state tournament.