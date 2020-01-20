Highland CC New Football Coach

The Highland Community College football program now has its 28th coach in school history as it names a new head coach, Jeff Hancock.

Hancock jumps right into the fold at Highland to prepare the 2020 season and continues to develop a program that has finished with a winning record four of the last six years and a top 20 ranking in the final NJCAA polls three of the last four years.

Along with years of football experience coaching at multiple levels, Hancock brings knowledge of Scottie tradition as he starts his coaching career at Highland.

“Highland is where I got my start with my first full-time coaching position. I have many fond memories of my time there, the friendships I made and what I learned as a young coach from Coaches (Marty) Allen and (Greg) Delzeit. When this job opened, I knew I had to apply,” Hancock said.

Hancock comes to Highland after serving as an offensive analyst for the 2019 season at Abilene Christian as the Wildcats posted a 5-7 record competing in the Southland Conference. Prior to his time at Abilene Christian, Hancock held multiple coaching positions climbing the ladder.

He brings an offensive mindset with him to Highland as he was the offensive coordinator at Jeff McMurry University for 2017 and 2018. Prior to that, he held the position of offensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator at Siena Heights University for three years, an NAIA program just starting its program. He also had coaching stints at Adrian College, Grand Valley State University, the University of Saint Mary and Lane College.

While at Adrian he worked as offensive coordinator, wide receivers’ coach and special teams coordinator. In 2008, he helped Adrian finish in the top 20 in Division II in rushing offense with 231.1 yards per game while averaging 27.8 points per game.

At Grand Valley State, Hancock helped the team win the 2005 NCAA DII National Championship as he served as the tight end's coach. The Lakers offense amassed more than 5,000 total yards that 2005 season.

In his three years at USM in Leavenworth, he was an offensive coordinator for the Spires and led them to a top 10 offense in NAIA in 2002. He helped implement the spread offense and was co-offensive coordinator at Lane College in 2001 an NCAA DII program. While he also served as an offensive line coach at Louisiana Tech University (FBS).

“This opportunity means a tremendous amount to me, coming full circle from a young assistant coach to the head coaching position is something I could only have hoped for starting out,” he said. “Highland is a great place to recruit student athletes as they develop and further their education and athletic career. Head coaching positions are hard to come by at any level and to become a head coach in the Jayhawk Conference, where the talent and coaching are second to none, is an even greater opportunity.”

Highland football is coming off a 6-4 season in which they finished 20th in the NJCAA and Hancock understands the success the program has had and hopes to continue it.

“I have found that having success on the football field and in the classroom comes down to attention to detail. If a person cannot be trusted to do the little things, then they will not be asked to do the big things,” he said. “Therefore, we will focus on the details of everything we do.”

Hancock earned his bachelor's degree in psychology from Eastern Michigan University and his master’s degree from Louisiana Tech in exercise science while receiving his Louisiana teaching certification from Louisiana College.

Coach Hancock says Scottie fans can expect him to be organized and disciplined as he guides Highland football in the new decade.

Cutline: Hancock joins Highland Community College with the start of the Spring 2020 semester.