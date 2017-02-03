HHS wrestling team takes six to the Class 4A state wrestling tournament

The Kansas state wrestling tournaments were held this past weekend. Class 4A was held in Salina at the Bicentennial Center.

Holton took six wrestlers to the tournament and one Wildcat placed in the top six. Holton as a team placed 23.

Holton senior Tyler Price placed second overall in the state tournament losing his final match to Dacota Motter from El Dorado by decision 7-0.

In the 106-pound weight class, Cameron Smith lost his first match by fall in 1:02 to William Stroda from Abilene. He also lost his second match by decision 4-2 to Thad Hendrix from Louisburg.

106

First place – Preston Martin of Paola.

Second place – Rhett Edmonson of McPherson.

Third place – Griffin Baker of Andover-Central.

Fourth place – Hunter Reddick of Clearwater.

Fifth place – William Stroda of Abilene.

Sixth place – Kyle Sackett of Rose Hill.

In the 113-pound weight class, Taygen Fletcher lost his first match by technical fall 1.5 4:46 to Jayson West from MSOU.

Fletcher also lost his second match by decision 6-4 to Micheal Searcy from Paola.

113

First place – Jayson West of Maize South.

Second place – Darryl Rylant of Clearwater.

Third place – Adam Whitson of Buhler.

Fourth place – Justus McDaniel of Scott Community.

Fifth place – Christian Hannon of Andover-Central.

Sixth place – Jaryd Weber of Andale.

In the 120-pound weight class, Kolby Roush won his first match by fall 5:04 over Kasey Stramel from Goodland.

Roush then lost his second match by decision 9-3 to Riley McDaniel from Frontenac. Roush then lost his third match by fall 4:11 to Brady McDonald from Chan.

120

First place – Dylan Pelland of Pratt.

Second place – Tate Carney of Colby.

Third place – Jake Patch of Andover-Central.

Fourth place – Tanner McGivney of Abilene.

Fifth place – Payton Sadowski of El Dorado.

Sixth place – Riley McDaniel of Frontenac.

In the 170-pound weight class, Tyler Price won his first match by decision 7-2 over Austin Moore from Louisburg.

Price won his second match by decision 6-5 over Owen Braungardt from Winf.

Price won his third match by UTB 2-1 over Chance Rodriguez from Holcomb.

Price made it to the championship match against Dacota Motter from El Dorado but lost this match by decision 7-0.

170

First place – Dacota Motter of El Dorado.

Second Place – Tyler Price of Holton.

Third place – Chance Rodriguez of Holcomb.

Fourth place – Dauson Whiteley of Abilene.

Fifth place – Owen Braungardt of Winfield.

Sixth place – Ridge Smith of Columbus.

In the 220-pound weight class, Tel Wittmer won his first match by decision 3-2 over Dallas Higginbotham from GAC. Wittmer lost his second match by decision 3-1 to Austin Ochoa from Ulysses. Wittmer won his third match by decision 7-4 over Brett Ferguson from OTTA. Wittmer lost his fourth match by TB 1-2 to Zeb Bloom from Clay Center.

220

First place – Caleb Willis of Bonner Springs.

Second place – Davon Spexarth of Andale.

Third place – Cole Edwards of Augusta.

Fourth place – Austin Ochoa of Ulysses.

Fifth place – Jaron Christiensen of Abilene.

Sixth place – Zeb Bloom of Clay Center.

In the 285-pound weight class, Kyler Tannahill won his first match by inj 1:46 over Dylan Jorns from MULV. Tannahill lost his second match by fall 1:37 to Luis Ledesma from Goodland. Tannahill won his third match by decision 3-1 over Mason Koechner from Louisburg. Tannahill lost his fourth match by fall 4:14 to Tylar Patrick from Wamego.

The final results in these weight classes were as follows:

285

First place – Jake Hastings of Santa Fe Trail.

Second place – Sam Christy of Spring Hill.

Third place – Ethan Jay of Colby.

Fourth place – Sam Burt of Abilene.

Fifth place – Luis Ledesma of Goodland.

Sixth place – Tylar Patrick of Wamego.