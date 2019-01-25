HHS wrestlers host Eudora

The HHS varsity wrestling team hosted Eudora for a dual on Thursday, Jan. 17. The Cardinals outscored the Wildcats 41-27.

The individual results were as follows:

*106: Jake Barnes (HOLT) over Dayton Fraser (EUDO) (Dec 8-1).

*113: Lucas Adcock (HOLT) over Joe Faircloth (EUDO) (Dec 7-6).

*120: Larry Gulley (EUDO) over Cayden Jackson (HOLT) (Dec 5-2).

*126: Will Schriener (EUDO) over Slater Skaggs (HOLT) (Dec 11-8).

*132: Kolby Roush (HOLT) over Hagen Andrews (EUDO) (Dec 4-0).

*138: Cael Lynch (EUDO) over Conner Gilliland (HOLT) (Fall 0:00).

*145: Holdon Andrews (EUDO) over Trevor Bowser (HOLT) (TF 16-0 4:00).

*152: Cael Jackson (HOLT) over Nate Crique (EUDO) (Fall 0:00).

*160: Braden Clark (EUDO) over Jon Heinen (HOLT) (Fall 2:00).

*170: Alex Allison (EUDO) over Austin McCrory (HOLT) (Fall 0:00).

*182: Jordan Huntington (HOLT) over Noah Barton (EUDO) (Fall 0:00).

*195: Konnor Tannahill (HOLT) over Christopher Huslig (EUDO) (Fall 2:00).

*220: Tristian Brechiesen (EUDO) over Dustin Chermok (HOLT) (Fall 2:00).

*285: Gage Shepard (EUDO) over Drew Morris (HOLT) (Fall 0:00).

Note: The Sadowski wrestling tournament, scheduled for Saturday in Holton, was cancelled due to inclement weather and will not be rescheduled, it was reported.