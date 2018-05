HHS students honored at athletic banquet

At the Holton High School athletic banquet held last Friday evening at the school, the following special awards were announced:

*Tom Davies Cross Country Award - Mason Chanay.

*Gerald Cashman Football Award - Dylan Aeschliman.

*Senior Volleyball Player of the Year - Shay Tanking & Maleah Price.

*Birkbeck Family Boys Basketball Award - Mason Chanay.

*Terry Nightingale Girls Basketball Award - Shay Tanking.

*Gary R. Zimmerman Baseball Award - Dylan Aeschliman.

*Don Rouse Freshman Golfer of the Year Award - Kyler Rose.

*Larry D. Williams Golfer of the Year Award - A.J. Haussler.

*Charles Hickman Softball Award - Annalyss Phillips.

*Most Outstanding Senior Girl Athlete - Shay Tanking.

*Harry Fortune Senior Boy Athlete of the Year Award - Mason Chanay.

*Athletic Director (Patron) Award - Mark Aeschliman.