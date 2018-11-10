HHS Girls Golf

The Holton High School varsity girls golf team’s second trip to the Village Greens Golf Course this sea­son ended with another team victory for the Lady Wildcats as well as an­other win for senior golfer Sarah Ho­laday.

“I‘m pretty sure that was the best 18-hole team score we have ever had,” Coach Dennis Tegethoff said of his team’s performance. “I am pretty proud of those girls.”

At the 2018 Jefferson West Open recently, at the golf course near Meriden, the Lady Cats’ team score of 385 beat Kansas City-Piper by two strokes to take the team victory, and Holaday edged Piper’s Brook­lynn Lamberd by a sin­gle stroke for the best individual score on the links.

“Sarah birdied on that last hole to end up winning,” coach Tegethoff said. “She has played great all year.”

Two other Lady Cat golfers medaled at the meet, it was reported. Senior Taylor Stevens shot a 91 for a fourth-place finish, while senior Faith Holaday shot 99 for a 12th-place finish and senior Abbigail Hundley shot 110.

“Those three are getting a little more consistent, and that’s going to be key for us,” Tegethoff said.

Scoring

2018 Jefferson West Open

Village Greens Golf Course

Team scores: 1. Holton 385, 2. Kansas City-Piper 387, 3. Spring Hill 398, 4. Silver Lake 405, 5. Os­age City 417, 6. Jefferson West 419, 7. Tonganoxie 426, 8. St. Marys 435, 9. Rossville 460, 10. Santa Fe Trail 550.

Individual scores: 1. S. Holaday (Holton) 85, 2. B. Lamberd (Piper) 86, 3. L. Reed (Spring Hill) 90, 4. T. Stevens (Holton) 91, 5. A. Rhodes (Piper) 91, 6. M. Cregan (Silver Lake) 94, 7. G. Overstreet (JW) 96, 8. T. Ellet (Spring Hill) 96, 9. T. Woodward (Osage City) 97, 10. L. Davenport (Osage City) 98, 11. J. Lindstrom (Silver Lake) 98, 12. F. Holaday (Holton) 99, 13. T. Smith (Silver Lake) 99, 14. J. Rodehorst (Rossville) 99, 15. M. Heskett (Tong.) 100.

Other Holton scores: A. Hundley 110.

