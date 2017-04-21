HHS Baseball

Holton’s varsity baseball team played four games in three days recently but was unable to pick up a win, despite playing some pretty good ball.

On Thursday, April 6, the Wildcats lost two Big Seven League games at Sabetha. The Wildcats lost by just one run, 9-8, in the first game.

The second game was also close, with the Bluejays prevailing 7-4.

On Saturday, April 8, Holton lost 14-2 at Silver Lake in the first game of a non-league doubleheader. The second game’s final score was 5-1 in Silver Lake’s favor.

“We had a chance to win a couple of games against a couple of pretty good teams,’’ said HHS head coach Joe Purcell this morning. “We just need to put it all together, score some more runs, put together some timely hits and play good defense.’’

---

In the first game at Sabetha, Holton led 8-3 going into the seventh and final inning.

Cody Mulroy, a freshman, started the game as the Wildcats’ pitcher and went five innings.

Coach Purcell said the decision was made to change pitchers when Mulroy reached a 71-pitch count.

In high school baseball, starting this season, pitchers are required to take a one-day’s rest after 45 pitches, two-day’s rest after 60 pitched and three-day’s rest after 75 pitches. Pitchers are required to take a week’s rest if they reach the maximum pitch count of 105.

Sophomore Zane Moylan did a good job of pitching one inning of relief, coach Purcell said, as did senior Brady Forrester.

“We had a couple of errors and let that game slip away from us,’’ Purcell said.

The Wildcats lost game two against Sabetha after battling to a tie score, 3-3, into the sixth inning, the coach said.

Senior pitcher Blaine Lester started for Holton and went five innings. Lester pitched until he reached a 68-pitch count and then was relieved by Forrester, who pitched one inning and junior Tracer Fox, who also pitched one inning.

The Wildcats had six hits in this game, led by senior Parker Zeller with 3 and Cody Mulroy, senior Brad Mulroy and freshman Eli Prine all with 1 hit apiece.

---

In the first game against Silver Lake, the Eagles scored four runs in the first inning, two runs in the second and eight in the fourth to win the five-inning contest.

Silver Lake had 12 hits, including 11 RBI. Will Boyd had three hits and Joey Clark and Josh Boyd had two hits apiece. Clark and Josh Dallman both hit doubles.

Huske pitched three innings for the Eagles, walking 2, striking out 1 and allowing 2 hits.

Kyle Frick pitched one inning for Silver Lake, striking out 1 and allowing 2 runs on 4 hits. Dultmeier pitched one inning, striking out 2.

Forrester was the starter and pitched 3 1/3 innings for the Wildcats. Sophomore Jackson Martin pitched 2/3 inning in relief, giving up 4 runs (3 earned) on three walks.

The Wildcats got their two runs in the top of fourth inning on singles by Brady Mulroy, Forrester, junior Dylan Aeschliman and Blaine Lester.

In the second game against Silver Lake, Holton took a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning but the Eagles responded with four runs in the bottom of the sxith and one run in the seventh to claim the victory.

The Eagles pounded out 10 hits, including a home run and 3 RBI by Dallman. Huske had two hits in the game for the Eagles and D. Dultmeier and Cale Adams both hit doubles for the Eagles.

Boyd pitched four innings for Silver Lake, giving up 4 hits, walking 3, striking out 3 and allowing 1 run.

Clark pitched one inning in relief and Reid Walker pitched two innings in relieft, striking out 1 and allowing 3 hits.

For Holton, Moylan “pitched an outstanding game,’’ according to coach Purcell. As the starting pitcher, Moylan pitched six innings, striking out 2 batters, giving up 5 runs on 4 hits and 3 hit batters.

For Holton, junior Kyler Tannahill batted 3-3 with a double. Cody Mulroy batted 2 for 4. Prine and Forrester also added 1 hit apiece.