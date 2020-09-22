Football Pick'Em Contest: Week of Friday, Sept. 25
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 11:53 holtonadmin
Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 25:
1. Aeschliman Construction: Washington at Cleveland
2. Denison State Bank: Cincinatti at Philadelphia
3. Keen Chiropractic: Las Vegas at New England
4. McManigal Electric: Chicago at Atlanta
5. 7-Eleven: San Francisco at NY Giants
6. Diamonds By Design: LA Rams at Buffalo
7. Zwonitzer Propane: Houston at Pittsburgh
8. GNBank: Tennessee at Minnesota
9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: Carolina at LA Chargers
10. Sawyer Custom Building: NY Jets at Indianapolis
11. Lovvorn Brothers: Dallas at Seattle
12. Holton Family Dentistry: Detroit at Arizona
13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Tampa Bay at Denver
14. Haug Construction: Green Bay at New Orleans
15. Farmers State Bank: KSU at Oklahoma
16. Holton Dental: KU at Baylor
17. ADS Distributing: Sabetha at Holton
18. Chris Gross Construction: Jefferson West at Royal Valley
19. China Restaurant: Jackson Heights at Wabaunsee
20. Ginger Snips: Notre Dame at Wake Forrest
21. Dairy Queen: Bishop Ward at Perry-Lecompton
22. Dan Brenner: Horton at Jefferson County North
TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:
Combined points scored in game: Centralia at Valley Heights
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.