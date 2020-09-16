Football Pick'Em Contest: Week of Friday, Sept. 18

Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 18:

1. Aeschliman Construction: Buffalo at Miami

2. Denison State Bank: New England at Seattle

3. Keen Chiropractic: San Francisco at NY Jets

4. McManigal Electric: Baltimore at Houston

5. 7-Eleven: Denver at Pittsburgh

6. Diamonds By Design: Minnesota at Indianapolis

7. Zwonitzer Propane: Jacksonville at Tennessee

8. GNBank: Kansas City at LA Chargers

9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: Atlanta at Dallas

10. Sawyer Custom Building: NY Giants at Chicago

11. Lovvorn Brothers: LA Rams at Philadelphia

12. Holton Family Dentistry: Washington at Arizona

13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Detroit at Green Bay

14. Haug Construction: Carolina at Tampa Bay

15. Farmers State Bank: Perry-Lecompton at Holton

16. Holton Dental: Sabetha at Nemaha Central

17. ADS Distributing: Oskaloosa at JCN

18. Chris Gross Construction: Christ Prep at Royal Valley

19. China Restaurant: Riverside at Hiawatha

20. Ginger Snips: Houston at Baylor

21. Dairy Queen: South Florida at Notre Dame

22. Dan Brenner: Tulsa at Oklahoma State

TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:

Combined points scored in game: Centralia at Jackson Heights

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!