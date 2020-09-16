Football Pick'Em Contest: Week of Friday, Sept. 18
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 13:48 holtonadmin
Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 18:
1. Aeschliman Construction: Buffalo at Miami
2. Denison State Bank: New England at Seattle
3. Keen Chiropractic: San Francisco at NY Jets
4. McManigal Electric: Baltimore at Houston
5. 7-Eleven: Denver at Pittsburgh
6. Diamonds By Design: Minnesota at Indianapolis
7. Zwonitzer Propane: Jacksonville at Tennessee
8. GNBank: Kansas City at LA Chargers
9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: Atlanta at Dallas
10. Sawyer Custom Building: NY Giants at Chicago
11. Lovvorn Brothers: LA Rams at Philadelphia
12. Holton Family Dentistry: Washington at Arizona
13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Detroit at Green Bay
14. Haug Construction: Carolina at Tampa Bay
15. Farmers State Bank: Perry-Lecompton at Holton
16. Holton Dental: Sabetha at Nemaha Central
17. ADS Distributing: Oskaloosa at JCN
18. Chris Gross Construction: Christ Prep at Royal Valley
19. China Restaurant: Riverside at Hiawatha
20. Ginger Snips: Houston at Baylor
21. Dairy Queen: South Florida at Notre Dame
22. Dan Brenner: Tulsa at Oklahoma State
TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:
Combined points scored in game: Centralia at Jackson Heights
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.