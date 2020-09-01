First Annual KSHSAA Girls Wrestling Regional
High school girl wrestlers from Holton, Royal Valley and Atchison County will compete in all-class regional wrestling to be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15 at Paola High School, according to the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
This is the first year that KSHSAA has sanctioned girls wrestling as a sport, and for the inaugural season — as of Jan. 2 — there are 972 girls participating in Kansas with an alpha weight. Regional girls wrestling was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15, but has been expanded into a two-day event.
By rule, each wrestler is limited to five matches per day. The amount of matches needed to complete the regional would not be possible under the one day format.
One classification made up of 150 schools has been divided into two regionals, at Paola and McPherson. Brackets will be 16 or 32-person brackets. Each school will be permitted one entry per weight class and KSHSAA will qualify the top six finishers in each weight class from each regional event for the state tournament, it was reported.
Other area schools that are scheduled to participate in the Paola regional include Atchison, Jefferson West, Oskaloosa, Sabetha, Silver Lake and St. Marys, as well as all Topeka schools.
The state tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27 in Salina.
