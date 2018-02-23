Eight Holton wrestlers headed to state
The Holton Wildcat wrestling team has eight wrestlers competing at the 4A state tournament this weekend in Salina.
The tournament will be held at Salina-Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway, Salina, KS, 67401.
The gates will open at 8 a.m. and the events will start at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.
These Holton wrestlers headed to state are:
106-pound class
Holton freshman Jake Barnes (29-11) will wrestle sophomore Isaac Novotny (28-11) of Marysville of in the first round.
120-pound class
Holton sophomore Taygen Fletcher (32-10) will wrestle junior Jakob Shellings (25-17) of Marysville of in the first round.
126-pound class
Holton sophomore Kolby Roush (35-6) will wrestle senior Blake Bales (16-20) of Wellington in the first round.
138-pound class
Holton senior Lawson Henry (39-8) will wrestle junior Reed Knitter (28-16) of Clay Center in the first round.
182-pound class
Holton freshman Konnor Tannahill (33-8) will wrestle senior Chance Rodriguez (32-3) of Holcomb in the first round.
195-pound class
Holton junior Killian O’Connor (19-18) will wrestle junior Braden Morgan (36-1) of El Dorado in the first round.
220-pound class
Holton senior Austin Rollett (26-13) will wrestle freshman Maximus Shannon (8-4) of Arkansas City in the first round.
285-pound class
Holton senior Kyler Tannahill (35-5) will wrestle senior T.J. Lang (30-15) of Burlington in the first round.