Dustin Gunter Track and Field in Arizona

Dustin Gunter of Hoyt placed second in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200-meter dash recently at the Paralympic Grand Prix International track and field meet held at Tempe, Ariz., setting new personal records in both events and edging closer to team USA standards, it was reported.

More than 400 athletes from 17 different countries competed at this four-day meet.

Some coaches present at the meet said Gunner might be in the top 20 ranking in the world in his events now, it was reported. In fact, one of the para athlete rankings has Gunter ranked eighth in the 100-meter T35, it was reported.

Gunter said he was nervous on the way to the meet but knew he had worked hard in his preparations.

“I woke up early in the morning three days a week and went to the gym and four times a week I was running on the track whether it was raining or not,’’ Gunter said. “I was pumped up for the finals. I thought to myself that this race was for my family, friends, Jackson County, God and especially for my brother Matthew Bailey.’’

Gunter encourages everyone to reach their dreams.

“If you have a dream, catch it,’’ he said. “Never give up. Reach your goals. When you get it, never let it go. Catch another and another. It never ends. When you’re at the end of your time, look back and see how many dreams and goals you accomplished.’’

A 2015 RVHS grad, Gunter is the son of Linda and Chuck Gunter.