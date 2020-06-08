Division III Football Coach Jake Riederer

Jake Riederer, a Holton High School and Washburn University graduate with a degree in finance, has been hired as an assistant coach for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire NCAA Division III Blugold football team. Riederer wil coach runningbacks and tight-ends.

Riederer was a four-year starting lineman for the Washburn Ichabods football team and was named to the MIAA academic honor roll four times. He is the son of Russ and Mary Ann Riederer of Holton.