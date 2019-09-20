Cross Country at Holton 9-12-19

The middle school and high school cross country seasons for Holton, Royal Valley, Jackson Heights, ACCHS and Wetmore continued last Thursday at the Holton Invitational cross country meet at Banner Creek Reservoir.

This was the first cross country meet for the Jackson Heights Cobras.

The varsity girls results were as follows: 55 total runners

1. Evie Gentry, Cornerstone 22:43.68.

3. Victoria Caplinger, ACCHS 23:43.12.

5. Annie Allen, Jackson Heights 24:00.49.

6. Cheyenne Hittle, Royal Valley 24:35.38.

9. Alayna Clayton, Holton 24:51.00.

11. Shelby Phillips, Jackson Heights 25:23.40.

12. Hannah Ent, Holton 25:28.68.

13. Skyla Howe, Jackson Heights 25:47.03.

20. Lily Cannon, Royal Valley 26:47.12.

21. Sydney Stithem, Royal Valley 26:59.72.

26. Paige Paxton, Holton 27:27.46.

29. Erica Schnacker, Royal Valley 28:27.50.

31. Olivia Mulenga, Holton 28:40.52.

36. Catrina Smith, Royal Valley 28:52.12.

38. Taygen Altenburg, Holton 29:09.03.

41. Jill Buck, Jackson Heights 29:41.68.

42. Clarissa Bottom, Wetmore 30:47.02.

44. Mary Pritchett, Holton 30:48.62.

47. Paige Deneault, Jackson Heights 31:09.28.

52. Lillian Mulenga, Holton 33:24.59.

54. Chloe Richter, Royal Valley 35:55.49.

Varsity girls team scores

1. Jeff West 78 points

3. Royal Valley 107 points

7. Holton 111 points

8. Jackson Heights 111 points

The varsity boys results were as follows: 71 total runners

1.Daniel Little, Jackson Heights 18:06.11.

4. Nue Tinajero, Royal Valley 19:28.12.

7. Rasmus Neilsen, Wetmore 19:58.52.

8. Ben Bontrager, Holton 20:00.02.

9. Drew Holliday, Jackson Heights 20:05.72.

12. Rees Robinson, Holton 20:20.87.

16. Dalton Ashcraft, Holton 20:51.72.

18. Quinton Nelson, Royal Valley 20:55.05

19. Alex Browning, Jackson Heights 20:57.96.

21. Wyatt Nightingale, Holton 21:03.68.

22. Nahcs Wahwassuck, Royal Valley 21:19.02.

24. Eric Bloom, Wetmore 21:23.20.

29. Jaemon Smith, Royal Valley 21:40.40.

30. Marquez Conley, Holton 21:44.34.

33. Clavin Ogden, Royal Valley 22:05.77.

36. Corwin Marten, Holton 22:43.49.

38. Caleb Miller, ACCHS 22:53.18.

40. Cooper Sheldon, Holton 22:59.75.

44. Colby Hanzlicek, Wetmore 23:19.96.

45. Austin Smith, Wetmore 23:33.90.

46. Jack Wiedmann, Royal Valley 23:40.15.

47. Devin Mock, Jackson Heights 23:41.18.

53. AJ Mock, Jackson Heights 24:07.83.

57. Noah Hill, Jackson Heights 24:31.78.

61. Brevin Canady, Royal Valley 25:23.31.

65. Michael Hemenway, Wetmore 25:56.68.

66. Mason Hawk, ACCHS 27.55.52.

69. Kurt Shumaker, Wetmore 29:56.40.

Varsity boys team scores:

1. Perry-Lecompton 57 points

3. Holton 84 points

4. Royal Valley 101 points

5. Jackson Heights 123 points

6. Wetmore 173 points

The junior varsity girls results were as follows:14 total runners

1. Hevaeh Stone, Perry-Lecompton 28:43.40.

3. Audrey Pamaska, Royal Valley 29:21.00.

4. Hayley Harman, Royal Valley 30:54.02.

5. Breauna Jewell, Royal Valley 30:56.85.

10. Ashlyn Carlson, Holton 35:50.96.

13. Skyler Mann, Jackson Heights 41:52.52.

The junior varsity boys results were as follows: 59 total runners

1. Haeden Forbes, ACCHS 21:42.72.

2. Antonio Hopkins, Royal Valley 21:43.37.

5. Trevor Bowser, Holton 22:01.37.

6. Holden Mundy, Royal Valley 22:10.58.

9. Ben Rush, ACCHS 22:21.02.

10. Seth Ramsey, Holton 22:21.72.

12. Logan Rose, ACCHS 22:43.14.

14. Isaac Hale, Royal Valley 22:59.18.

16. Christian McAlister, Royal Valley 23:14.75.

18. Garrett Hammer, Royal Valley 23:31.46.

19. Dagan Ruckman, Holton 23:44.62.

20. Nathan Shupe, Holton 23:44.94.

21. Trenton McCoy, Holton 23:49.12.

22. Sheldon Conley, Holton 24:08.37.

23. Connor Simmers, ACCHS 24:23.15.

24. Carson Taylor, Holton 24:27.96.

29. Daniel Coleman, Royal Valley 24:42.59.

31. Mason Thomas, Royal Valley 25:28.78.

32. Alek Mitchell, Royal Valley 25:34.28.

33. Ruben Tinajero, Royal Valley 25:44.44.37.

34. Rolando Lopez, Holton 25:52.53.

35. Zach Binkley, Holton 25:56.06.

39. Preston Torres, Royal Valley 27:21.62.

43. Chris Roush, Holton 28:14.96.

46. Fred Aple, Holton 29:53.93.

50. Nolan Tomlinson, Holton 31:57.21.

53. Timmy Smith, Holton 35:21.56.

56. Ben Rostetter, Jackson Heights 41:39.52.

59. Gavin Will, Jackson Heights 53:45.40.

Junior varsity boys team scores:

1. Perry-Lecompton 30 points

2. Royal Valley 42 points

3. Holton 59 points

The eighth grade girls results were as follows: 23 total runners

1. Katherine Keys, Cornerstone 13:25.75.

2. Amanda Smith, Royal Valley 13:38.84.

5. Renay Myers, ACCHS 14:37.43.

8. Elizabeth Goombi, Holton 15:04.99.

9. Callie Coleman, Royal Valley 15:21.12.

10. Katelyn Ingels, Holton 15:31.40.

14. Dezirae Minton, ACCHS 17:54.30.

The eighth grade boys results were as follows: 36 total runners

1. Trevor Tovar, Abilene 11:23.24.

3. Rylan Pittaway, Holton 12:08.24.

5. Carson Blackwood, Royal Valley 12:52.09.

7. Walker Coulter, Royal Valley 13:11.87.

10. Jeffery Warner, Holton 13:23.34.

12. James Schuetz, ACCHS 13:50.02.

14. Kyle Riley, Royal Valley 14:02.28.

19. Logan Peterson, Holton 14.28.50.

20. Kaden Swain, Royal Valley 14.45.59.

21. Jesse Coder, ACCHS 14:46.15.

24. David Penrod, Jackson Heights 14.59.84.

26. Landon Kennedy, Holton 15:05.52.

27. Haden Althof, Holton 15:06.16.

29. Jaxon Zule, Jackson Heights 16:01.90.

30. Logan Jewell, Royal Valley 16:27.06.

31. Kai Kanicki, Royal Valley 16:43.24.

33. Ryan Ireland, Holton 17:38.50.

35. Adam Watkins, Holton 18:26.27.

36. Gideon Burnworth, Royal Valley 22:54.74.

Eighth grade boys team scores:

1. Abilene 30 points

2. Royal Valley 44 points

3. Holton 49 points

The seventh grade girls results were as follows: 19 total runners

1. Eva Cortez, Holton 14:30.34.

2. Elayna Smith, Royal Valley 14:44.06.

6. Stormy Lake, Royal Valley 16:13.78.

9. Rebekah Caplinger, ACCHS 16:54.06.

13. Jenn Buck, Jackson Heights 18:16.59.

15. Avery Handke, ACCHS 19:45.52.

16. Anna Falk, ACCHS 19:54.15.

The seventh grade boys results were as follows: 37 total runners

1. Brayden Peek, Holton 13:03.11.

2. Lucas Batz, Holton 13:21.05.

5. Owen Clayton, Holton 13:36.50.

9. Carter Meerpohl, Holton 14:11.34.

13. Jacob Laccy, Jackson Heights 15:31.18.

19. Lucas Goltz, Royal Valley 16:29.50.

20. Andy Kimberlin, Holton 17:09.55.

21. James Criqui, Royal Valley 17:24.09.

23. Carter Colberg, Holton 17:53.62.

26. Eli Murphy, Royal Valley 19:17.10.

31. Logan Heineken, Holton 20:18.24.

Seventh grade boys team scores:

1. Holton 26 points