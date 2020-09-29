Cross Country @ Hiawatha 2020

T he Holton Wildcats, Royal Valley Panthers and ACCHS Tigeers cross country teams traveled to Hiawatha on Thursday Sept. 17.

Varsity Girls Team Scores - 1. Sabetha 52 points, 2. Doniphan West 71 points, 3. Hiawatha 91 points, 4. Holton 93 points, 5. Falls City 96 points, 6. Royal Valley 109-points and 7. Horton 144 points.

Varsity Girls Results (48 total runners)

1. Chloe Clevenger, Doniphan West 20:42.66.

11. Cheyenne Hittle, Royal Valley 23:18.91.

14. Hannah Ent, Holton 23:45.09.

15. Piper Robinson, Holton 23:50.56.

19. Amanda Smith, Royal Valley 24:36.84.

22. Grace Selley, Holton 24:58.84.

26. Gracie Gallagher, Holton 25:17.81.

27. Sydney Stithem, Royal Valley 25:24.09.

29. Shanokwe Price, Royal Valley 25:29.78.

30. Katelyn Ingels, Holton 25:30.46.

36. Grace Utz, Holton 26:07.34.

42. Catrina Smith, Royal Valley 28:05.37.

43. Callie Coleman, Royal Valley 29:05.15.

46. Angelica Pol, Holton 30:56.93.

Varsity Boys Team Scores - 1. Sabetha 51 points, 2. Hiawatha 57 points, 3. Silver Lake 75 points, 4. Royal Valley 118 points, 5. ACCHS 123 points, 6. Nemaha Central 149 points, 7. Holton 157 points, 8. Falls City 170 points and 9. Horton 255 points.

Varsity Boys Results (68 total runners)

1. Cameron TenEyck, Silver Lake 17:06.50.

11. Logan Rose, ACCHS 18:41.88.

13. Antonio Greenmore-Hopkins, Royal Valley 18:43.90.

15. Rylan Pittaway, Holton 18:46.52.

17. Calvin Ogden, Royal Valley 19:05.00.

18. Haeden Forbes, ACCHS 19:09.62.

23. Rees Robinson, Holton 19:34.78.

29. Benjamin Rush, ACCHS 19:51.93.

30. Isaac Hale, Royal Valley 20:04.97.

31. Garrett Hammer, Royal Valley 20:05.37.

32. Caleb Miller, ACCHS 20:06.68.

33. Carson Blackwood, Royal Valley 20:07.

37. Quinton Nelson, Royal Valley 20:38.18.

38. Walker Coulter, Royal Valley 20:41.98.

39. Conner Simmers, ACCHS 20:46.46.

41. Dalton Ashcraft, Holton 20:55.75.

42. Carson Taylor, Holton 20:57.84.

43. Nathan Shupe, Holton 21:00.31.

45. Lee Wellman, Holton 21:07.50.

50. Jeffrey Warner, Holton 21:28.50.

Junior Varsity Girls Results (7 total runners)

1. Alyssa Frye, Nemaha Central 28:52.50.

2. Elizabeth Goombi, Holton 29:09.72.

6. Averi Shupe, Holton 31:36.66.

7. Hayley Harman, Royal Valley 31:44.09.

Junior Varsity Boys Team Scores

1. Hiawatha 25 points, 2. Holton 50 points and 3. Royal Valley 54 points.

Junior Varsity Boys Results (29 total runners)

1. Paul Pearson, Sabetha 20:04.25.

3. Jaemon Smith, Royal Valley 20:54.81.

6. Marquez Conley, Holton 21:26.97.

9. Logan Jewell, Royal Valley 22:06.09.

11. Trevor Bowser, Holton 22:16.75.

12. Rolando Lopez, Holton 22:34.84.

14. Daniel Coleman, Royal Valley 22:57.50.

18. Dagan Ruckman, Holton 23:15.91.

19. James Schuetz, ACCHS 23:19.96.

22. Fred Aple, Holton 24:32.25.

23. Nolan Tomlison, Holton 24:32.59.

27. Jackson Wiedmann, Royal Valley 25:47.44.

28. Gideon Burnworth, Royal Valley 26:42.66.