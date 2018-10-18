Coffeyville CC Hall of Fame

Will Cokeley of the Delia area was a linebacker and Dan Degenhardt of Holton was a defensive back on the 1978 Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens football team that was enshrined into college’s Hall of Fame at a luncheon recently at the school.

The 1978 Red Raven team, led by legendary coach Dick Foster, finished 10-1 that season, losing only to Northeast Oklahoma A&M of Miami, Okla., by the score of 10-7.

The Ravens pounded previously unbeated Iowa Central, 38-6, in the Coca Cola Bowl in Cedar Falls, Iowa., that year.

Iowa Central had been declared the national champion prior to the bowl game, making the big win for Coffeyville even sweeter.

The next year, the NJCAA would wait until the last bowl game and poll before declaring a national champ.

Cokeley was also inducted into Coffeyville Community College’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 as he was an All American linebacker for the team and also went on to star at Kansas State University for two seasons.

From there, Cokeley was drafted and played for the United States Football League’s Michigan Panthers (two seasons) and Memphis Showboats (one season), and then he played for the Montreal Alouettes of the Candadian Football League (one season) and the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (three games in 1987 during the players’ strike).

Cokeley owns and operates Cokeley Farms Sporting Clays in the Delia area.

Degenhardt, a veterinarian, owns and operates Banner Creek Animal Center at Holton.

A photo of the 1978 Red Ravens football team accompanies this story.