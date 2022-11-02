Cobra boys fall to ACCHS

The Jackson Heights High School boys basketball team was unable to overcome a second-quarter explosion from the ACCHS Tigers and ended up with a 50-36 home court loss.

“We started out well in the game taking a 6-0 lead, but when we started to get tired we started making mistakes that were detrimental to us,” Cobra Head Coach Brett Plattner said. “They sped us up and got us to turn the ball over, in addition to our lack of ability to clear the defensive rebounds. Those two together will make any game difficult to win.”

The first quarter saw the Cobras and the Tigers matching each other point for point, the frame ending in a 10-10 tie before the Tigers roared ahead in the second frame, going up 29-17 at intermission. Atchison County extended the lead to 42-26 after three and held on in the fourth to win despite the Cobras getting a 10-8 scoring edge in the final frame.

“We have to take care of the ball and play at a pace beneficial to us if we expect to win,” coach Plattner said. “Overall in the game, we had 27 turnovers and allowed them to have 18 offensive rebounds, and that has to be corrected moving forward.”

Offensively, Cobra senior Jason Bosley led with 21 points.

Girls Scoring

Jackson Heights 12-12-14-9 47

Atchison County 6-8-7-7 28

Jackson Heights: Olberding 8-0-1-3 17, Hutfles 3-1-0-0 9, Dieckmann 2-1-0-0 7, Thompson 3-0-1-3 7, McMahon 2-0-0-0 4, Cochren 0-1-0-0 3. Totals 18-3-2-6 47.

Atchison County: Wallisch 4-0-3-5 11, Nitz 1-2-0-0 8, Schletzbaum 1-0-2-3 4, Bauerle 0-1-0-0 3, Pantle 1-0-0-0 2. Totals 7-3-5-8 28.

Boys Scoring

Jackson Heights 10-7-9-10 36

Atchison County 10-19-13-8 50