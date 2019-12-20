Coach Haussler Comments on Holton Girls Basketball Games

The Lady Wildcats beat Atchison on Dec. 6 by the score of 48-13 and then beat Riverside on Dec. 13 by the score of 66-45 to start the basketball season 2-0. HHS head coach Kurt Haussler made the following comments about the games.

“I was pleased with the way our team responded to a sluggish start to the game (against Riverside) and proud of how our team handled the adversity of foul trouble with a couple starters,’’ coach Haussler said. “We had several girls step up in a number of different areas to provide support to the team in scoring, rebounding and defensive presence defending the paint and creating turnovers on the perimeter. Early in the game, I felt we played a little too fast on offense and did not play enough with our feet on defense. We made a few adjustments throughout the game and we reminded our team of our fundamentals on offense and defense and felt that if we played to those it would reduce some of our turnovers and help us to create more turnovers and transition opportunities for us.’’

Coach Haussler said the team made about 68 percent of its free throws in the game and forced 38 turnovers on Riverside. The team also had 13 assists and 20 field goals in the win.

Coach Haussler said he was also pleased with how the Lady Wildcats started the season with the win over Atchison.

“Overall, we were very pleased with the competitive effort our team showed early and throughout the (Atchison) game,’’ he said. “Many of the things we have been working on in practice for three weeks showed up in the game. I thought we played hard and played together with an attack mentality on both ends of the floor. Our communication on the floor and enthusiasm on our bench was very good all night and something we have been working hard to improve.’’

Coach Haussler said he was also pleased with the number of turnovers that the Lady Wildcats forced on Atchison (37) and the fact that the Lady Wildcats converted 35 of the team’s 48 points off turnovers.

“On offense, we took quality shots throughout the game and did a good job of getting to the free throw line,’’ he said. “Two areas that we need to improve on are cutting down on our own turnovers and converting open looks and free throws.’’