Class Changes for Holton and ACCHS

Holton and Atchison County high schools are moving up, according to the Kansas State High School Activi­ties Association’s updated list of school classifications for football and all other sports.

Recently, KSHSAA issued its general classification list for the 2019-20 school year and its football classification list for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and several schools found themselves moving from one classification to another on one of the lists, it was reported.

On the general classification list, which covers all non-football sports and activities for Kansas schools, Holton High School returned to 4A territory after spending one year as a 3A school, while Atchison County Community High School in Effing­ham went back to being a 3A school after one year as a 2A school. Royal Valley re­mained a 3A school, while Jackson Heights stayed at 2A and Wetmore stayed at 1A.

None of the aforementioned schools changed classification on the football list, it was reported. Holton and Royal Valley stayed at 3A, while ACCHS stayed at 2A, Jackson Heights stayed at 1A and Wetmore remained in District II of all Kansas schools that play eight-man football.

School classifications are deter­mined by enrollment figures as of Sept. 20 of each year, based on total high school enrollment in ninth through 12th grades, according to KSHSAA rules.

Football classifications, which cover a two-year period, are deter­mined by enrollment figures on Sept. 20 of the first year of the period, based only on enrollment in ninth through 11th grades.

KSHSAA’s list of non-football classifications for the 2019-20 school year for area schools is listed below.

• Class 4A (enrollment range 661-312): Holton, 322.

• Class 3A (enrollment range 305-172): Hoyt-Royal Valley, 283; Effing­ham-ACCHS 174.

• Class 2A (enrollment range 171-109): Holton-Jackson Heights, 113.

• Class 1A (enrollment range 108-14): Wetmore, 51.

The list of football classifications for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, based on enrollment figures on Sept. 20, is listed below.

• Class 3A (enrollment range 324-168): Holton, 242; Hoyt-Royal Val­ley, 216.

• Class 2A (enrollment range 168-112): Effingham-ACCHS, 130.

• Class 1A (enrollment range 111-62): Holton-Jackson Heights, 78.

• Eight-man Division II (enroll­ment range 66-29): Wetmore, 39.

KSHSAA assistant executive di­rector Jeremy Holaday said that gen­eral classifications for volleyball, basketball, cross-country, track and field, boys’ golf, baseball, softball and soccer involve full enrollment counts for ninth through 12th grades.

Girls’ golf, tennis and wrestling “take the 4A-1A participation enroll­ments and do a 40/60 split to deter­mine 4A and 3-2-1A,” Holaday added.

Also, schools that have enroll­ments of 100 students or fewer may decide whether to play eight-man or 11-man football, he said.